RBT uncovers cache of drugs, weapons and ammo

A Lowood man has been charged with drug, weapon and explosives offences after a RBT escalated into a full-blown vehicle search.

What started as a random breath test on Railway St, Lowood, on Saturday, March 7, soon escalated into a full vehicle search in Lowood’s town centre.

He passed the test but raised police suspicions, prompting police to search further.

Lowood Police Station Officer in Charge Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel said, after speaking with the driver and submitting him to a roadside breath test, police officers decided to search the man’s car.

“During the course of the interaction, police had cause to search his vehicle and located various items,” Snr Sgt Peel said.

Inside the car, police found drugs, drug-related items, ammunition and multiple knives.

The 35-year-old Lowood man was arrested and will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on April 15.

He was charged with drug-related offences, weapons offences and offences against the explosives act.