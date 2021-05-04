Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Reserve Bank of Australia has kept interest rates at the historically low level of 0.1 per cent.
The Reserve Bank of Australia has kept interest rates at the historically low level of 0.1 per cent.
News

RBA keeps rates on hold

by Gerard Cockburn
4th May 2021 2:58 PM

The Reserve Bank of Australia has kept the nation's official interest rate at 0.1 per cent.

Australia's central bank confirmed predictions of no change to the cash rate ahead of the federal budget next Tuesday.

ANZ expects the RBA to keep rate at 0.1 per cent until at least 2024 and to continue its quantitative easing measures in the form of buying bonds.

Economists at the major bank also believe the term funding facility set up to provide cheap debt to banks would end in June.

Originally published as RBA keeps rates on hold

interest rates reserve bank of australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New management needed as retirement home hits market

        Premium Content New management needed as retirement home hits market

        Property A seniors’ accommodation village housing 12 tenants has gone up for sale

        Scheme calls for third Lockyer Containers for Change spot

        Premium Content Scheme calls for third Lockyer Containers for Change spot

        News Businesses and individuals are urged to enter an expression of interest to operate...

        Toes missing and maggots in dog’s painful rotting wound

        Premium Content Toes missing and maggots in dog’s painful rotting wound

        News Sindy Rose Hall in court for failing to treat an animal in her care

        Witness reports people running from scene after Hwy crash

        Premium Content Witness reports people running from scene after Hwy crash

        News Emergency services are on scene at a multi-vehicle accident on the Warrego...