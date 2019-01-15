Real estate agent paralysed after diving accident

Ray White real estate agent Charlie Lilley may never walk again after sustaining serious spinal injuries after a diving accident. A GoFund Me page has been set up to assist with his recovery. Photo: GoFundMe

A strapping young real estate agent who had the world at his feet and a loving nature may never walk again after a horrific diving accident.

Ray White Sherwood/Graceville real estate agent Charles Lilley fractured his C6 vertebrae and sustained significant spinal cord trauma after he dived into a swimming pool 10 days before Christmas.

Charlie Lilley, who sustained a serious spinal injury and may never walk again after a diving accident, is pictured with his mum and well-known Bardon hairdresser Denise Lilley. Photo: GoFundMe

According to a GoFundMe page set up to assist the 23-year-old, he underwent a nine-hour operation at the Princess Alexandra Hospital to prevent any further damage.

He remains in the PA's spinal injury unit.

The 198cm Lilley, has "limited use of his arms, no fine motor skills in his hands, and no use of his lower limbs," the GoFundMe page states.

Despite facing a whole new set of challenges, Mr Lilley has promised to live by his mantra: "I'm going to fight this".

"The tragic accident has totally derailed his career and his active and independent life," explained his GoFundMe page.

"His mother, Denise, is at the hospital bedside around the clock. She is overwhelmed by and extremely grateful for the support of the friends, who have supplied home-cooked meals.

"His family are comforted by the fact that he is alive and has no brain damage."

Real Estate agent Charlie Lilley celebrating one of his properties selling. A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist Mr Lilley in his recovery from a diving accident in which he sustained serious spinal cord injuries: Photo: Facebook

Testimony to Lilley's popularity and nature is the number of donations made within the first 24 hours that the crowd funding page was set up.

Aiming for a target of $250,000, more than $38,000 has already been pledged from more than 410 contributions.

"Not much can be done to ease the emotional stress of this heartbreaking situation. However, with your help we can ease things financially so Charlie can get the best results possible."

"We want Charlie and his family to know that they are not alone."

His family has been contacted for comment.