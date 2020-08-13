Ray Hadley bullying case settled out of court

A workplace bullying claim against broadcaster Ray Hadley by former producer Chris Bowen has been settled out of court.

The 2GB presenter's former panel operator and producer Chris Bowen was suing Hadley in the New South Wales District Court claiming damages for mental harm.

At a preliminary hearing in June Bowen alleged the talkback tyro had subjected him to a 16-year campaign of bullying, harassment and intimidation while they worked together on Hadley's No.1 rating morning show.

Producer Chris Bowen and radio host Ray Hadley in 2GB Sydney studios.

Sources from 2GB owner Nine confirmed the matter had been settled out of court following mediation. Hadley was off air last Monday when the mediation is understood to have taken place.

Both parties have been muzzled from saying anything further about the case, which is understood to have been settled for a substantial financial sum.

Bowen's barrister Shaun McCarthy told the court in June that his client was making 175 separate allegations of intimidation, bullying and harassment against Hadley.

"Mr Bowen is alleging Mr Hadley bullied, harassed, intimidated him on no less than 1,000 occasions when the pair worked shoulder to shoulder,' Mr McCarthy said.

At an earlier hearing he said: "On 20 occasions Mr Hadley called my client a bald, fat c***".

Hadley's lawyer Callan O'Neill argued Bowen's "vague" case had a "lack of factual underpinning" with no precise dates or times of when the alleged incidents took place.

Acting Judge James Curtis ordered the parties into mediation, which took place 10 days ago and resulted in the settlement.

Radio host Ray Hadley. Picture: Channel 9

The bullying allegations were first revealed in The Daily Telegraph last year after Bowen took to Facebook to say he had "suffered mental health problems" after 16-years of working with Hadley.

The next day Hadley apologised on air and described how their relationship over the years had become "very close - probably more like a father and son relationship".

"Given what he had to deal with personally I tried as best I could to help him through some very difficult situations," he said.

"At times our relationship could be volatile, he would go off and so could I."

"I am regretful I wasn't more supportive. I am sorry for any hurt I have caused him," he said.

