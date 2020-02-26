Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Rawhide reunion: Aramac to host one of a kind event

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
26th Feb 2020 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE thousand dollars has been raised for this year's Camp Cookout competition as part of a special reunion in Western Queensland later this year.

The competition will consist of five categories which includes Best Curry, Best Stew and Signature Dish which have been announced for the Harry Redford Cattle Drive Reunion weekend starting on Friday, May 22, in Aramac.

While many drovers believe they have the best recipe for cooking over the campfire, this year's showdown will put their claims to the test.

Participants will be able to sell their food to the crowd while the Rooftop Express Show displays their daredevil horsemanship at the Aramac Showgrounds. Cooks are expected to prepare their food over a campfire to produce tucker for 20 people.

Meanwhile, independent judges will have the task of tasting each dish before they declare a winner.

So if you'd like to reminisce with other past participants or look back on your previous experiences of Harry Redford Cattle Drives, head along to the Aramac Showgrounds between Friday, May 22 and Sunday, May 24. Visit www.harryredford.com.au for more information.

aramac tmbcommunity whatsonrockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich candidates splash cash on election campaigns

        premium_icon Ipswich candidates splash cash on election campaigns

        News Keen candidates have already spent more than $145,000 on their campaigns.

        • 26th Feb 2020 5:30 AM
        The story behind this small town’s historical church

        premium_icon The story behind this small town’s historical church

        News Located on Mangerton St in Toogoolawah is a century-old church designed by one of...

        • 26th Feb 2020 5:30 AM
        Governance guide should serve as council’s ‘bible’

        premium_icon Governance guide should serve as council’s ‘bible’

        Council News “I think it could well become a benchmark for other councils.”

        • 26th Feb 2020 5:30 AM
        Vet issues disease warning to protect four-legged friends

        premium_icon Vet issues disease warning to protect four-legged friends

        News How you can protect your best friend from this life-threatening respiratory disease...

        • 26th Feb 2020 5:30 AM