'Rates, roads and rubbish': MP's staffer enters Div 7 race

DIV 7: Former division 9 candidate Darren Baldwin plans to run in the upcoming Division 7 by-election.

THE man who has spent two years working for an Ipswich MP now wants a spot on the council.

Darren Baldwin said he will nominate for the yet-to-be-announced Division 7 by-election.

The father-of-three moved to Ipswich in 2004 after a childhood spent moving across Australia and the world with his family.

Mr Baldwin's father was in the air force and when he was posted to Amberley, Mr Baldwin and his parents moved to western Brisbane.

After that, Mr Baldwin decided to move out to Springfield Lakes and will soon relocate further into the city at Woodend.

Mr Baldwin is a Labor Party member and former corrections officer who then moved into working at the Attorney General's office before taking secondment to Jim Madden's office two years ago.

He said he has long-held political aspirations.

"I like helping people that are less fortunate, helping businesses grow, helping seniors and people with disabilities," Mr Baldwin said. Like many, he expects this by-election to be a "Melbourne Cup" field.

"What separates me? I want to concentrate on the basics; that's rates, roads and rubbish. Let's fix kerb and channelling, and drainage. A lot of people have been talking about the CBD but there are nine other suburbs in the division.

"I am looking forward to the CBD redevelopment but it has to support the city as a whole, make it a destination families and seniors from outside the city of Ipswich want to visit."

Mr Baldwin said he won't accept donations from developers, corporations or political parties.

