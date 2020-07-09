Budget handed down by regional council includes rates rise

SCENIC Rim residents will see a small bump in their rates over the next financial year as part of a budget delivered during a "challenging environment" of back-to-back-to-back disasters.

Mayor Greg Christensen handed down the council's $87.3 million 2020-21 budget this week.

Before the onset of COVID-19, the Scenic Rim was, and still is, struggling through drought, and the fallout from bushfires last year.

"It's always on a fine balance between the conflicting goals of meeting increasing community expectations, ensuring we meet our commitments to sustainable asset renewal and maintaining financial sustainability as a council," he said.

"While at the same time we need to mitigate financial impact across all our communities, which was at the core of our deliberations.

"We've given sharp focus to the immediate circumstances across our region, keeping revenue growth from council general rates and community infrastructure charges to just 0.89 per cent."

Expenditure is down $11.6 million from last year's $98.9 million budget.

"For those ratepayers in our community who have a residential principal place of residence, on minimum rate, the increase in the general rates and community infrastructure charge equates to $15 per annum or 29 cents per week, Cr Christensen said.

"If your principal place of residence is on a rural property, the minimum combined general rates and community infrastructure charges will increase by $17 per annum, or 33 cents per week."

Cr Christensen said $22.43 million has been allocated to the council's capital program, which will include five road projects and four bridge replacements.

Grants from the State and Federal Governments will collectively deliver $17.66 million for a number of projects.

"While some of these grants come off the back of very challenging disasters, they enable us to deliver programs and projects that reduce the burden on our ratepayer revenue and our ratepayers, and I am optimistic that we will enjoy further support as this year progresses," he said.

