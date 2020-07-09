Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scenic Rim Regional Council mayor Greg Christensen hands down the council’s 2020-21 budget.
Scenic Rim Regional Council mayor Greg Christensen hands down the council’s 2020-21 budget.
Council News

Budget handed down by regional council includes rates rise

Lachlan Mcivor
9th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SCENIC Rim residents will see a small bump in their rates over the next financial year as part of a budget delivered during a "challenging environment" of back-to-back-to-back disasters.

Mayor Greg Christensen handed down the council's $87.3 million 2020-21 budget this week.

Before the onset of COVID-19, the Scenic Rim was, and still is, struggling through drought, and the fallout from bushfires last year.

"It's always on a fine balance between the conflicting goals of meeting increasing community expectations, ensuring we meet our commitments to sustainable asset renewal and maintaining financial sustainability as a council," he said.

"While at the same time we need to mitigate financial impact across all our communities, which was at the core of our deliberations.

"We've given sharp focus to the immediate circumstances across our region, keeping revenue growth from council general rates and community infrastructure charges to just 0.89 per cent."

Expenditure is down $11.6 million from last year's $98.9 million budget.

"For those ratepayers in our community who have a residential principal place of residence, on minimum rate, the increase in the general rates and community infrastructure charge equates to $15 per annum or 29 cents per week, Cr Christensen said.

"If your principal place of residence is on a rural property, the minimum combined general rates and community infrastructure charges will increase by $17 per annum, or 33 cents per week."

Cr Christensen said $22.43 million has been allocated to the council's capital program, which will include five road projects and four bridge replacements.

Grants from the State and Federal Governments will collectively deliver $17.66 million for a number of projects.

"While some of these grants come off the back of very challenging disasters, they enable us to deliver programs and projects that reduce the burden on our ratepayer revenue and our ratepayers, and I am optimistic that we will enjoy further support as this year progresses," he said.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

More Stories

budget rates scenic rim regional council
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Waste company to ‘prove the benefits’ of controversial project

        premium_icon Waste company to ‘prove the benefits’ of controversial...

        News The proposed waste to energy facility would create more than 200 construction jobs and 70 local jobs once it is operational.

        • 9th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Multimillion-dollar deal to restore historic city pub

        premium_icon Multimillion-dollar deal to restore historic city pub

        News Ipswich City Council has taken the next step to reconstruct the old Murphy’s Town...

        • 9th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Murder hearing set for Toowoomba court

        premium_icon Murder hearing set for Toowoomba court

        Crime The court hearing on murder is expected to run for up to one week.

        • 9th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Hundreds of fireys ‘desperately needed’ now

        premium_icon Hundreds of fireys ‘desperately needed’ now

        News Hundreds of fireys desperately needed ahead of Qld bushfire season