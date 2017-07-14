Rates question an 'attention grabber', says Duffy

MAYORAL candidate Gary Duffy says he did not commission the recent ReachTEL poll, but he did find the questions and answers very interesting.

He said the way the questions were phrased indicated the person responsible had tried to gain a wider understanding of the mood among the community, regarding a change in leadership.

Mr Duffy, who ran for mayor at the last election in 2016, also believed the question about rates may have been a clever red herring.

Question 6 was the only policy based question suggesting a rates reduction of 7.5% might form part of a candidate's platform.

"The policy one (about cutting rates 7.5%) was a controversial one that may have been in there so the poll got exposure; designed to get people talking about the poll, rather the that rate cut being an actual policy," Mr Duffy said. "It has got people talking about the fact there was poll and that allows people to speculate on what the poll was about and who was behind it."

Mr Duffy found question two particularly interesting.

"It said 65% have not made up their mind, that means those who are going to run for mayor should not think they are a shoe in or that they have a good chance," he said.

"The majority of the voting public in Ipswich are yet to make up their mind."