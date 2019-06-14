Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LVRC CEO Ian Church and Mayor Tanya Milligan at the 2019/20 budget meeting
LVRC CEO Ian Church and Mayor Tanya Milligan at the 2019/20 budget meeting Dominic Elsome
Council News

Rates up, levies down: Lockyer council hands down its budget

Dominic Elsome
by
14th Jun 2019 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

"There's nothing sexy about this budget."

That's how Lockyer Valley Regional Council mayor Tanya Milligan described the council's 2019/20 budget as she handed it down today, and said it had "no frills".

"We have based our budgets on the fundamental principles of what's best for the region and not based on political agendas or election cycles," Cr Milligan said.

For the fourth year in a row, the council will deliver an operational surplus of $2.75 million.

Despite the surplus and increased land valuations for many properties, two thirds of ratepayers will receive a rate increase of just $1-a-week, and some will even see a decrease in their rates.

Dramatic changes in land valuations delivered by the state government made council's job difficult, with new rating system needing to be implemented to ensure rate increases were curtailed.

The waste management levy will also be reduced by $10 while the rural fire service will fall by $3, and the Mayor was pleased to be able to provide the reduced levies.

"It's not often that you see council's decrease their levies, because it is easy to allow those levies to roll on year-by-year, but for us it is about being responsible - don't ask for something you don't require," she said.

Debt reduction is again a centre point of this year's budget, and Cr Milligan announced the council had paid down $12 million in debt during the term of the current council.

Finance portfolio Councillor Chris Wilson said the reduction in debt levels was the legacy item of the council.

"It's future proofing our council," Cr Wilson said.

"It's no secret at the start of this term our council was near it's limit as far as borrowing capacaity goes.

"Now we've got a buffer there to future proof the council for any shocks that may occur."

How the council will spend its revenue:

  • $15.07 million on maintaining roads, bridges and storm water drainage plus an additional $11.11 million in infrastructure related capital projects
  • $1.75 million on the environment
  • $670,000 on community grants and event support
  • $9.12 million on operating, maintaining and upgrading libraries and community facilities
  • $2.48 million on parks and gardens
  • $6.10 million on health and waste management

More Stories

Show More
budget council council news lockyer valley
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Veteran first amputee to conquer Australia's toughest race

    premium_icon Veteran first amputee to conquer Australia's toughest race

    News He said finishing the event had made him the happiest he had been in years

    • 14th Jun 2019 11:59 AM
    Ipswich newlyweds back for crucial doubleheader

    premium_icon Ipswich newlyweds back for crucial doubleheader

    Basketball Popular couple playing as QBL blueprint shared

    • 14th Jun 2019 11:55 AM
    Trainer cops lengthy ban over cocaine horses

    premium_icon Trainer cops lengthy ban over cocaine horses

    Crime Ben Currie has been handed an additional ban and a huge fine today