Ratepayers to foot bill for council's court challenge

Ipswich councillors say both show-cause notices issued by Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe were "deficient”. Hayden Johnson

RATEPAYERS are set to foot the bill in the Ipswich City Council's fight against what it says is unlawful action by the State Government.

Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt said the council had received legal advice that both show-cause notices issued by Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe were "deficient".

By taking the fight to the state's Supreme Court, ratepayers are expected to again foot the growing bill in the council's legal department.

"We will make sure that council has adequate funds already to do this," Cr Wendt said of the action.

"It's the best outcome for our city."

It is predicted the council's Supreme Court bill could run into the thousands of dollars, but Cr Wendt said it was too early to predict the cost.

In its court application the council asked for the State Government to pay the cost of the notice challenge.

Cr Wendt did not say whether the council would fund its legal challenge through its own insurance scheme or that organised by the Local Goverment Association of Queensland.

"We'll go through those issues at the appropriate time," Cr Wendt said.

"At this stage it's something we can't really comment on."

He argued the cost in dissolving the council would be greater to the region.

"The costs going forward in the other respect would be enormous for our city," he said.

Cr Wendt refused to release the legal advice advising the council of its course of action.

"I'm sure we can at a time, obviously not during the current process," he said.

Division 2 Councillor Paul Tully said it was the right decision to take the matter to court in the interest of "fair play".

"The taxpayers of Queensland are paying through the Queensland Government for this," he said.

"If that costs money it costs money.

"If we believe that the government has acted unlawfully well of course we're in the right to take action."

Last week it was revealed the council spent $740,000 on legal fees in the past financial year, $294,000 over budget.