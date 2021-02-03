Ratepayers slugged with huge cost of government advisor

The State Government appointed Steve Greenwood as an advisor to Ipswich City Council for 12 months in March last year.

The State Government appointed Steve Greenwood as an advisor to Ipswich City Council for 12 months in March last year.

IPSWICH ratepayers are being slugged with the cost of a State Government appointed advisor who has already cost $138,000 just seven months into his role.

Steve Greenwood was appointed as an advisor to Ipswich City Council in March last year to oversee the return of elected representatives to the city for a year.

He is set to earn more over the 12-month contract than councillors or mayor Teresa Harding.

LOCAL NEWS: Project to generate 20,000 jobs, $12 billion into economy

Mr Greenwood had been serving as the council’s acting interim administrator and was a member of the interim management committee under former administrator Greg Chemello.

“An advisor will ensure a smooth and seamless transition to a fully-elected council for the people of Ipswich,” former Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said at the time.

“This appointment will provide continuity to the significant work done under the interim administration in restoring good governance to Ipswich City Council and provide support to incoming councillors new to the role.”

The terms of Mr Greenwood’s contract are set by the State Government but under the Local Government Act, the council is required to reimburse the government for the cost of the role.

“Council is paying invoices rendered by the responsible State Government department for the advisory service to the responsible minister in relation to council,” an Ipswich City Council spokesman said.

READ MORE: Expansion of Springfield TAFE campus being explored

“Council does not manage the direct costs of the advisor; these are state-initiated costs which council is compelled to pay.

“Council has received invoices from the responsible State Government department in relation to advisor services totalling $138,600 for the period April 2020 to November 2020.”

It is understood in his role as advisor, Mr Greenwood works 20 hours a week at a rate of $350 an hour.

Ipswich councillors are paid a base salary of $122,400 as well as superannuation and a car allowance.

Ipswich mayor Teresa Harding is paid just under $4000 a week, or $204,000 a year, on top of superannuation and a car allowance.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.