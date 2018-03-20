Ratepayers dudded in amalgamation

PROBLEM: Our money has been redirected to the "big picture” fantasy

MAYBE council amalgamations may have consolidated administration but when it comes down to what the actual ratepayer gets there certainly is collateral damage.

Moreton Shire council ratepayers are still suffering.

The facts were that Ipswich council was broke, with machinery and equipment in disrepair.

Moreton was fully financial and progressing, then came amalgamation and Moreton got the mayor and surrendered its autonomy and assets to Ipswich as a trade-off.

Since that day, us Moreton ratepayers have played second fiddle to its Ipswich counterparts.

Our money has been redirected to the "big picture” fantasy while the only thing we have have gained was a recycle bin.

Our roads are a patchwork quilt with little or no kerb and channelling outside townships.

Entire suburbs, towns and communities are being created new from our contributions while our rates in the old shire have tripled.

Sounds fair, doesn't it?

Whatever spin you put on it, Moreton ratepayers were dudded in the name of progress and that debt has not been repaid unless we count that very expensive recycle bin.

WAYNE OFFER

Thagoona

Time for our pollies to stop being hypocrites

RECENT reports indicate that the Commonwealth Government is paying out millions for "expert” consultants to give the Turnbull administration advice.

Did we elect the politicians to make decisions who are paid handsomely or the consultants who aren't answerable to the electorate?

It shouldn't be both.

I wish I had a job where my employer paid someone else to do my work.

A decision has to be made to either get rid of the consultants and save money or keep them and get rid of the politicians and appoint an administrator to run the government.

It would stop the squabbling in parliament.

But I digress.

Most pollies are well educated and many are lawyers and are "capable” of making decisions.

After paying out the debt with the billions of dollars collected in fuel and other taxes then the pollies might be entitled to some assistance and a few overseas junkets.

It's time the politicians stopped being hypocrites.

JAY NAUSS

Glen Aplin