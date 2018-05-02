Ratepayers could wear cost of new Visy contract

RATEPAYERS could still be slugged with an increase to cover the cost of recycling.

At yesterday's special meeting, Ipswich City Council decided to enter into a 12-month contract with Visy Paper Pty Ltd, the council's previous contractor.

It's a short-term arrangement that comes at a cost of $140 a tonne, compared to the previous contractor's offer of $150 a tonne.

Under the new arrangement, contamination rates must be below 25 per cent - the same rate demanded by the previous contractor, Polytrade Recyclables based at Rocklea.

Budget deliberations have begun and Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said the council would attempt to absorb the extra cost of about $2 million, rather than increase rates but made no guarantees.

The council released a tender for a new waste contractor in May last year.

Polytrade Recyclables was selected as the successful tenderer but after an audit that revealed contamination rates of more than 50 per cent negotiations began to break down.

By March 16, the contract had still not been finalised and all recycling was directed to landfill.