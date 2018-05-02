Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Ratepayers could wear cost of new Visy contract

Helen Spelitis
by
2nd May 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RATEPAYERS could still be slugged with an increase to cover the cost of recycling.

At yesterday's special meeting, Ipswich City Council decided to enter into a 12-month contract with Visy Paper Pty Ltd, the council's previous contractor.

It's a short-term arrangement that comes at a cost of $140 a tonne, compared to the previous contractor's offer of $150 a tonne.

Under the new arrangement, contamination rates must be below 25 per cent - the same rate demanded by the previous contractor, Polytrade Recyclables based at Rocklea.

Budget deliberations have begun and Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said the council would attempt to absorb the extra cost of about $2 million, rather than increase rates but made no guarantees.

The council released a tender for a new waste contractor in May last year.

Polytrade Recyclables was selected as the successful tenderer but after an audit that revealed contamination rates of more than 50 per cent negotiations began to break down.

By March 16, the contract had still not been finalised and all recycling was directed to landfill.

environment ipswich city council landfill recycling waste
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    'It looks like rubbish': Slap down for dealer's marijuana

    premium_icon 'It looks like rubbish': Slap down for dealer's marijuana

    Crime Judge's final warning before jail.

    • 2nd May 2018 12:01 AM
    Get ready to jump for joy as big show starts

    Get ready to jump for joy as big show starts

    Whats On Organisers ready for first show of season

    • 2nd May 2018 12:00 AM
    No memory of alcohol theft

    premium_icon No memory of alcohol theft

    Crime Bottle of Bacardi hidden up sleeve of man's jumper

    • 2nd May 2018 12:00 AM
    UPDATE: Man confirmed dead in tragic house fire

    UPDATE: Man confirmed dead in tragic house fire

    News Detectives, fire investigators called to probe fatal inferno

    Local Partners