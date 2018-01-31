Ratepayer funding secures Ipswich Art Awards for 2018

Ipswich artist Kylie Stevens is a regular entrant into the awards.

A GRANT to organisers of the Ipswich Art Awards of $10,000 in council funding will ensure the event is held this year.

At its meeting on Tuesday, Ipswich councillors agreed to provide the ratepayer funding for the event.

While it was less than the $15,000 requested, Ipswich Art Awards convenor Wayne McDonnell was pleased.

"Ten thousand dollars is very, very helpful and I really appreciate council doing that for this year,” he said.

"It helps make sure the awards happen this year.

"The mayor said earlier he views the awards as a very important event in the city and he would ensure it went ahead - the council has done that.”

In 2017, the Ipswich Art Awards received $6600 for the event.

The council committee agreed to increase event sponsorship to $10,000, owing to the loss of a major sponsor from previous years and "for the key role the Ipswich Art Awards holds in the arts community”.

In a submission to the council, Mr McDonnell said the event was still in need of significant support.

He said there was potential for the Ipswich Art Awards to become sustainable "in its own right”.

"For that to happen the awards needs an arts philanthropist willing to

provide considerable funds each year to organise and run the awards,” he said.

Mr McDonnell praised the support of artists and the community, and said the awards was a unique event.

"A number of our local artists have gone on to develop successful arts careers and viewed across the world, including in New York,” he said.

Every entry, about 200 pieces of work, will be on display in St Paul's Church Hall.

This year's event will be held for 11 days in April and Mr McDonnell hopes it will not be the last year.

"I'm optimistic the awards will have a sustainable future,” he said.

"It would be good if we could find a good benefactor who could put up an amount of money over a significant amount of time.”