Rate rise will be less than last year in council's budget

BUDGET DAY: Ipswich Acting Mayor Paul Tully will hand down the Ipswich Council's 207-18 budget today, which he has described as "fair and responsible”.

THE rate increase for Ipswich residents is set to be considerably less than last year when the Ipswich City Council budget for 2017-18 is handed down today.

Acting Mayor Paul Tully will deliver his budget speech this morning in the council chambers which is expected to implement a new rating regime, similar to Brisbane's, to average valuations over three years.

This will cushion the effect of rapid valuation increases by the Valuer-General.

As an example, if the valuation of a property over the past three years was $150,000, $150,000 and $240,000, under this system the ratepayer would be rated on an average valuation of $180,000 instead of $240,000.

This will ensure a much fairer basis to even out rate increases across Ipswich suburbs as the land valuation determines the rates that residents pay.

Overall budget increase will be considerably less than the 3.88% increase in the 2016-17 budget.

"We have deliberately kept the budget increase as low as possible for the average Ipswich ratepayer,” Cr Tully said.

"It is a moderate increase in difficult economic times.”

Cr Tully has brought down budgets in the past as the finance chairman of Ipswich City Council but this will be his first in a mayoral capacity.

"The first budget I handed down was in 1979 and in those times it was the finance chairman and not the mayor that handed down the budgets,” he said.

"So it is winding the clock back 38 years.”

The QT asked Cr Tully how he would describe the budget to be handed down today.

"I believe ratepayers will think it is fair and responsible,” he said.