ICC weighs in on rates recovery during pandemic

Somerset Regional Council have decided to hold rates recovery actions until the start of 2021. Cade Mooney

Somerset Regional Council has announced it will be putting a hold on all rate recovery actions of less than $100,000 until January 1, 2021.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said it was a sensible move given the current uncertainty surrounding the economy.

"It does not mean that Council will not recover overdue rates, just that we will delay legal action for seven months as a measure of goodwill to give residents extra time to pay," Cr Lehmann said.

"Ordinarily, Council does not start any legal recovery action until rates are overdue for more than three years.

"In this instance, due to the current pandemic, we are simply extending that action beyond the three years by an additional seven months and giving those people more time to pay."

When asked if they would do the same, an Ipswich City Council spokesperson said the new council was giving careful conideration to the economic and social impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as it prepared the budget for the coming financial year.

They said the recovery process for those due during the pandemic period were on a temporary hold, while those due before the crisis would still be actioned.

"In line with the directives of the National Cabinet regarding hardship, Ipswich City Council rates recovery legal actions are currently on hold and will be re-assessed as the impacts are further understood," the spokesperson said.

"Council continues to encourage ratepayers to contact us if they are experiencing financial difficulties and require support and assistance."