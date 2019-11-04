Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
JUNE 21, 1998 : Fist full of Australian dollars, 21/06/98. Pic Rob Baird. Money / Note / Notes
JUNE 21, 1998 : Fist full of Australian dollars, 21/06/98. Pic Rob Baird. Money / Note / Notes
News

Rate cut pain for retirees, savers

by Anthony Keane
4th Nov 2019 5:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Australians with mortgages are in a happy place but interest rates are causing the generations either side of them plenty of financial pain.

Young first home savers and retirees relying on cash in the bank for income have watched interest paid on bank deposits plunge from 6.5 per cent to below 1.5 per cent in less than a decade.

Financial specialists say these age groups' life stages are limiting their options when it comes to rates, and warn that now is not the time to chase higher incomes.

Financial strategist Theo Marinis said a big lesson for retirees was to stay diversified rather than be ultraconservative and hold only cash deposits.

"If you have a diversified portfolio, the fact that cash isn't doing very well doesn't really matter," he said. "If you're not diversified, ask yourself why."

A dollar in the bank today earns much less than it used to.
A dollar in the bank today earns much less than it used to.

Many retirees switched completely to cash when the 2008-09 Global Financial Crisis halved the value of share portfolios, but Mr Marinis said those who remained diversified had averaged 7-8 per cent annual returns long term.

"People got out in the GFC because they were getting 6-7 per cent on bank term deposits," he said.

Now deposits are close to 1 per cent, but swapping them to shares, property or other growth assets is dangerous right now because many asset prices are over-inflated.

"One per cent is looking sick but if markets fall and you get minus-five or minus-10 per cent it will look pretty good by comparison," Mr Marinis said.

"A correction is going to happen at some time."

Mr Marinis said people saving for a home deposit could consider other options rather than chasing quick cash from risky assets. The First Home Super Saver scheme lets people use superannuation's lower-tax environment to save for a home, while the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme - starting in January - uses a government guarantee that allows people to buy a home with just a 5 per cent deposit.

Someone with a two or three year time frame before they need their money for a deposit should not have risky investments.

Midsec managing partner Nick Loxton said "anything could happen" in three years.

"We are in a world that we haven't seen before," he said.

Mr Loxton said some clients had been complaining that too much of their money was placed in cash.

"Yes, we understand cash is about 1 per cent, but it's better than minus-20," he said.

"We're in a world where a lot of things look to be overvalued. People aren't thinking about how much they're bidding up the price of things just to chase yield."

Mr Loxton said there were still some investment opportunities around "but generally speaking you need to be careful".

He said people should seek advice if unsure, and savers and retirees should not expect high returns in a low-rate environment.

"It frustrates me that people will say, 'We used to get 10 or 11 per cent'," he said. "Yes, but inflation was high then."

@keanemoney

More Stories

editors picks interest rates rate cut retirees

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Bartymite' causing 'uplift' in Vegemite sales

        premium_icon 'Bartymite' causing 'uplift' in Vegemite sales

        News 1,000,000 of the limited edition jars went on to supermarket shelves in the middle of October.

        Names of 19 drink and drug drivers who faced court

        premium_icon Names of 19 drink and drug drivers who faced court

        News On Monday the QT publishes the names of people who appear in court

        Swanbank taskforce to stay on stench job

        premium_icon Swanbank taskforce to stay on stench job

        News Thousands of complaints have already been made

        Whirlwind love story leads to six decades of married bliss

        premium_icon Whirlwind love story leads to six decades of married bliss

        News Leichhardt couple's five month courtship lasts the test of time