Rate cut of 7.5% would be 'irresponsible' says Tully

CUTTING rates by 7.5% would be irresponsible and send the city of Ipswich backwards Acting Mayor Paul Tully says in response to a ReachTEL poll.

Cr Tully said the poll suggested someone was planning to run for mayor on a campaign which would include cutting rates.

The poll, leaked to the QT, asked six questions to 647 Ipswich residents within the Ipswich City Council area on Tuesday night about their voting intentions in the August 19 mayoral election.

The final question asked was: If a candidate proposed to cut Ipswich rates by 7.5% would this (make you) more likely or less likely to vote for them?

The answers revealed 54.1% of respondents were more likely, 13.8% less likely and 32.1% of those questioned said their vote would be unchanged.

"A plan by a candidate to cut rates by 7.5% would send the city backwards," Cr Tully said. "It would mean that programs would have to be cut and staff sacked.

"I would describe it as an irresponsible promise.

"It looks as though this poll was done to promote an unknown candidate coming forward to make this promise."

Cr Tully said such a move would cost the city millions of dollars in revenue.

"And where that has been tried in other cities they have played catch-up for years to come," he said.

The poll also revealed that 41% of respondents would vote for someone new as mayor, compared to 30.9% for a current councillor.

Another finding of the poll was that 65% of those quizzed had not made up their minds about their voting intentions.

Cr Tully said he was not surprised by the findings.

"In a by-election the position is up for grabs and it is unchartered territory," he said. "We haven't had a by-election for mayor for many decades and my view is that people are looking for a fresh candidate or a fresh approach.

"A lot of people don't know there is an election coming and they are often undecided when they don't know who the final candidates are."