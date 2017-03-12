Rare treat comes to Ipswich

A UNIQUE and unusual exhibition goes on display in the Ipswich Art Gallery from March 18.

War-time Quilts represents the history of military conflict and the soldier's life through this rare collection curated by leading quilt historian Dr Annette Gero.

Quilting is broadly considered as the crafty by-practice born from frugal "mend and make do" domestic culture when making clothes at home was a regular necessity. It is almost exclusively considered the domain of women. But this exhibition casts a different spin on the production of quilts during war-time, and shows how the hands of men turned to quilting as a pastime in the midst of the extreme conditions of war.

This rare collection of war quilts is made by soldiers and prisoners of war using rugged and difficult textiles such as thick felt, heavy woolen serge or worsted twill; all sourced from disused uniforms, army blankets and other discarded military fabrics.

Ordinary soldiers on active duty endured long stretches of boredom coupled with intense moments of terror overlaid with extremes of cold and heat and separation from loved ones.

According to Jasmin Dessmann, Museums and Galleries, New South Wales, on Saturday, July 11, 2015, "As a form of 'Trench Art', these rare and surprisingly beautiful artefacts were made by soldiers during protracted lulls in the fighting, while recuperating from war wounds or else when interred in prisoner-of-war camps".

The exhibition includes quilts dating from 1710, through the Napoleonic Wars (1803-15), the Crimean War (1853-56) and the First and Second World Wars.

Ipswich Art Gallery director Michael Beckman said in contrast to the rough khaki and worn camouflage fabrics expected from war-time and depression era textile work, this exhibition showed a vibrant palette that military uniforms were made from before becoming more instrumental in concealment and attack tactics.

Dr Gero is one of Australia's leading quilt historians and a world authority on heritage quilts. She collected and documented historical quilts since 1982. She is also an author and describes her new book, The Fabric of Society, as showing a rich and diverse heritage in Australian patchwork quilts.

The book covers quilts made by convicts, governors' wives, gold rush immigrants, wealthy shop owners, dressmakers, church ministers, WWI diggers, people who were forced off the land during the Depression, WWII Australian prisoners of war, rabbit trappers, artists' wives and mums who made all their children's clothes and never threw anything away.

Dr Gero will give a talk about the quilts in the Gallery on April 23 and you will need to book for this event.

This is an extraordinary opportunity to view this very rare collection. And Ipswich is the only other Art Gallery in Australia to exhibit the War-time Quilts outside of Sydney. Once the exhibition leaves Ipswich it will travel to New York in the US. The exhibition runs from March 18 to June 25. The Ipswich Art Gallery is open 10am-5pm daily but is closed Good Friday and open noon-5pm on ANZAC day. Entry is by gold coin donation.

WAYNE McDONNELL