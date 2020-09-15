The very rare Ooshies selling for big bucks

A limited edition “ultra rare” Woolworths Disney+ Ooshie sent eBay bidders into a frenzy, selling for a huge figure following 56 bids. Which Ooshie was it?

A limited edition “ultra rare” Woolworths Disney+ Ooshie sent eBay bidders into a frenzy, selling for a huge figure following 56 bids. Which Ooshie was it?

A Woolworths shopper has cashed in on an "ultra rare" furry Baby Yoda Ooshie, selling it on eBay for $12,100.

The Woolworths Disney+ Ooshie is part of the new "furry" limited edition The Child and Thor Ooshies. The retail giant has released 100 each of the "ultra rare" Ooshies which come with their own official number.

Just days after the release, the Baby Yoda popped up on eBay, and after 56 bids it eventually sold for $12,100.

RELATED: Disney Ooshie mania set to sweep Victoria

This ultra rare Disney+ Ooshie sold on eBay for $12,100.

The seller, from Sydney's northern beaches suburb of Warriewood, listed The Child figurine from Star Wars for a starting bid of $100 on Saturday, the Daily Mail reported.

"First on eBay, individually numbered 059," wrote the seller.

"I didn't even know they were out yet," one Ooshie fan commented on the listing.

There are two kinds of special rare furry Disney+ Ooshies to collect - one is Thor and one is The Child, or The Mandalorian - and there are only 100 of each.

Furry Thor is another of the ultra rare Oshies.

RELATED: Elsa Ooshie for sale online for $15,000

A Woolworths spokesman said that the Disney+ Ooshies are a Disney Collector's item but does "not encourage the resale of these items".

"They are not attached to any prize or reward, and they do not have a spot in the Collector Case - they are just for fun."

Each furry Disney+ Ooshie is marked with a number up to 100.

"Customers are urged to keep a lookout for these," the spokesman said.

After Woolworths released four rare glitter Ooshies - Elsa, Woody, Captain Marvel and the Mandalorian - they've been appearing on eBay for up to tens of thousands of dollars.

Some sellers were listing the glitter Ooshies on eBay for thousands of dollars last week.

Glitter Ooshies of Elsa from Frozen were going up on eBay for $15,000.

During last year's Woolworths' Lion King Ooshie promotion, one collector bid $100,000 for the ultra rare furry Simba on eBay, although the sale didn't go through.

The latest collection of Ooshies has been created with Disney+ and features characters including Buzz Lightyear, Dory, Lightning McQueen, Minnie Mouse, Lady (from Lady And The Tramp) and Elsa from Frozen.

They are available at Woolworths for every $30 spent in store.

Originally published as Rare Ooshies selling for big bucks