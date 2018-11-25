Rare motorhome stolen from rural property

Police are looking for this stolen motorhome.

Police are looking for this stolen motorhome. QPS

POLICE are searching for a rare and distinctive motorhome stolen from Minden.

Sometime overnight between November 19 and 20 the 1990 Chevrolet Dolphin Motorhome with right hand drive was taken from an address on Postman's Track.

The vehicle was parked inside the property in a secluded area around 15 minutes west of Ipswich.

The motorhome has four large brown stripes down each side with QLD registration 417RTV.

This paint job on the motorhome is custom, so it unlikely there are any vehicles similar.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen this vehicle in the last few days either locally or interstate to come forward.

Anyone with information for police should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.