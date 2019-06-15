Rare loss timely for Brothers

FULL FORCE: Brothers are leading the A-Grade and Reserve Grade competitions heading into this weekend's break.

FULL FORCE: Brothers are leading the A-Grade and Reserve Grade competitions heading into this weekend's break. Rob Williams

RUGBY LEAGUE: Until last weekend it looked as though the Rugby League Ipswich Reserve Grade may be a one horse race.

Entering the 12th week of the competition, Brothers had streaked to 11 straight wins and were seemingly invincible.

But Goodna's stunning 28-6 triumph over the blue and white at the eagles' nest on Sunday throws the betting wide open.

It was a round dominated by the home teams, with the Fassifern Bombers hosting Norths Tigers and recording a narrow 24-18 win.

Over at Redbank Plains, the Bears welcomed the Rosewood Roosters, whom they swiftly sent packing 24-4.

Meanwhile, Swifts Bluebirds thumped the West End Bulldogs 94-16 to thrill supporters at their Purga base.

Brothers coach Steve O'Connell said the loss against Goodna had not been unexpected.

"They are a good side,” he said. "Everything they tried worked for them.

"I would have liked to have seen a better performance from us.”

With his troops getting the better of Goodna 24-22 the first time the teams met this season at Raceview, the Brothers taskmaster is not perturbed or discouraged by the latest result.

Instead, he realises there are areas in which his team can make marked improvements and is already scheming for the next time the heavyweights clash.

O'Connell said his squad had a massive pre-season and set a goal early on to be number one all year, and it was coming to fruition to date.

He attributed the success to the supreme level of organisation at the club and the culture of competition which motivated players to work hard and created depth.

"They also have great belief in each other and camaraderie,” he said.

Brothers standouts prop Matthew Cuss, lock Shane Gibson and fullback Eddie Pabai earned an honourable mention from their coach.

He was understandably pleased with the way all of his charges had been progressing but said any of the other clubs could take out the trophy.

"Everyone has given us a go at some point,” he said.

"Football is a strange game. Just because you win all the time doesn't mean you win when you need to.”

O'Connell said the points system which had been introduced to the A-Grade competition to prevent clubs importing stars and encourage them to develop their own players had been keeping teams evenly matched.

"The whole competition is more competitive,” he said. "It is travelling really well.”

While the previously unbeaten Brethren had appeared to be opening up a gap on rivals and running away with the title, a closer inspection of the premiership table reveals just how close it has actually been.

Unsurprisingly, Brothers (34) are out in front but the battle for a top-four position is well and truly on with Goodna (33), Fassifern (31), Swifts (26) and Redbank Plains (24) nipping at their heels.

Rounding out the field are Norths (18), Rosewood (14) and West End (12).