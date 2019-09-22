Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HOT PROPERTY: 1/21 Beaches Village Circuit Agnes Water is a rare opportunity for holiday makers or investors.
HOT PROPERTY: 1/21 Beaches Village Circuit Agnes Water is a rare opportunity for holiday makers or investors.
Property

Rare holiday home on the market

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
21st Sep 2019 10:00 AM | Updated: 22nd Sep 2019 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RARE buying opportunity has hit the market in Agnes Water - perfect for a holiday maker or someone seeking a lifestyle change.

1/21 Beaches Village Circuit Agnes Water is for sale fully furnished and is only 200m from the beach.

However, Ray White Rural real estate agent Bill Meade said what made this property unique was it being a stand-alone sale as opposed to part of a block of units.

"It's for sale at $415,000," he said.

"You'd pay at least double for that on the Gold Coast."

He said the property was a great investment opportunity.

"They might rent it out for six or nine months of the year and might live in it for a month," he said.

"They get a free holiday and make money on capital gain."

With low body corporate fees, Mr Meade said he was expecting an offer on the table in the foreseeable future.

holiday home housing affordability housing crash real estate
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Location where $50 million Ipswich ticket was sold

    premium_icon REVEALED: Location where $50 million Ipswich ticket was sold

    News 'I'm hoping it is a local to the area and a regular customer but we are thrilled for whoever holds that winning ticket.'

    Prominent sign write to defend 'obscene' police charge

    premium_icon Prominent sign write to defend 'obscene' police charge

    Crime He is classified in Queensland as being a vexatious litigant.

    EXCLUSIVE: Get your digital guide to the Carnival of Flowers

    EXCLUSIVE: Get your digital guide to the Carnival of Flowers

    Whats On How you can access an exclusive guide to this year's competition

    No feathers ruffled over poultry farm improvements

    premium_icon No feathers ruffled over poultry farm improvements

    Business The total capacity of the poultry farm will be raised to 554,000