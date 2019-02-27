RARE FEAT: Ipswich shooter's third world titles success

HAVING served Australia as long and professionally as Rob Rush has, every additional reward is deserved at this stage of his career.

However, the internationally regarded Ipswich shooter and coach has shown no sign of retiring having just completed his 22nd year on the Australian rifle team.

Making his first national team in 1976, the Ipswich resident is the only person to have shared in all three of Australia's Palma (world) championship victories since 1876.

His first two gold medal performances - in 1979 (New Zealand) and 1988 (Sydney) - were as a competitor representing his country.

Rush's most recent Palma achievement earlier this month rates among his most rewarding, having continued his illustrious career as a national coach.

Rush was named Australia's top coach after helping his shooting team tame the notorious "Windy Wellington'' conditions on the Trentham range in New Zealand.

After enjoying the competitive nature of taking shots as an individual over four decades, Rush said coaching at the highest level provided a new challenge that prolonged his involvement in the sport.

"You get to a point as a shooter when you know the eye sight is a little bit less sharp than what it used to be and you try and assess whether you can add value to the aggregate score,'' Rush, 64, said.

"That's where the coaching comes in.

"You end up having to do calculations for the four shooters that you are coaching.''

The tradition-rich Palma Match is recognised as the target rifle equivalent of the America's Cup in yacht racing.

The teams of four representing their respective countries shoot side by side, hooked up to coaches to co-ordinate the wind calls and various demands of competition.

Australian shooting team coach Rob Rush. Cordell Richardson

Rush began his national coaching as a tactician at the Palma world championships in Brisbane in 2011. Australia came fourth.

Two years later in Barbados, the Ipswich and District Rifle Club stalwart performed what's called a line coaching role to help the team.

At the most recent event in New Zealand, he again accepted that specialised job, working closely with the shooters on three ranges a day during the two-day competition.

His main task was providing precise information for the Aussie shooters chasing world titles.

"There's a degree of rocket science involved,'' he said, having to know about bullet projections, the effect of gravity, flight paths and where a shot will fall.

"Our job is to not only read the wind conditions but then make the necessary adjustments on the sights that the shooter uses. And then talk them through a preparation so that when we believe the wind conditions are what we've got on the sights, we ask them to fire the shot.

"Their job is to get that away in a two-three second time gap.

"There's a lot more focus and concentration required.

"We need to make determinations during the match whether the speed has been changed because its barrel is warming up and tightening up, and things like that.

"We made adjustments in the elevations.''

The 16-man Australian team won the 2019 Palma Match with a score of 7028.773. The Aussies finished 77 points ahead of Great Britain with the United States claiming the bronze medal on 6932.677 points.

Australia only dropped 172 points out of a possible 7200.

That's why sharing in the Australian team's latest success was most satisfying for the long-time Harding and Martin financial adviser.

"Numbers keep running around the head all the time,'' the director said.

"Trentham is probably noted as the most difficult range in the world that major competitions are held on.

"There's an army base there and range linked to the fact that it has a reputation for being very difficult because of the winds that come through.''

He said calculating the wind angles and speeds enhanced the challenge.

Reflecting on his latest individual achievement, Rush was also excited about the Ipswich and District Rifle Club celebrating another milestone.

It's the historically important club's 160th anniversary with a special Prize shoot planned at the Ripley range in July.

Australian shooting coaches Rob Rush (left) from Ipswich, and Brisbane-based Rob Cadden were recognised as the top two mentors at the recent international meet in New Zealand.

Top coaching honour

IPSWICH tactician Rob Rush was one of four coaches on the Palma Trophy-winning Australian rifle team in New Zealand.

He was recognised as the top coach out of all the international teams. The Aussie shooters he worked with only dropped 36 points out of a possible 1800.

Brisbane-based coach Rob Cadden was ranked number two.

With the next Palma tournament in South Africa, Rush is unsure what opportunities will arise.

However, he hopes to continue competing at club and state events and coaching Queensland and national teams when selected. He said the wind reading ability was a valuable skill for older shooters who want to contribute as a coach.

"You can have a longer career depending on which role you want to pursue,'' Rush said.