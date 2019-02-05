Rare disease robs Wyllow of a normal life

A DEBILITATING neurological disease has robbed Wyllow Cobbin of a normal life.

The six-year-old from Raceview will never be able to talk, walk, play with other kids in a park or live independently due to being diagnosed with Rett syndrome when she was a toddler.

Rett syndrome, a disorder which affects almost exclusively females, has impacted her gross motor skills and caused her to spend countless days in hospital with breathing and stomach troubles.

She uses a special wheelchair which is pushed by her mother Flo Cobbin, and communicates with her family via a special device. The device allows Wyllow to look at a word or an image on a screen for a few seconds and then it relays the message back.

Wyllow's diagnosis was a terrifying time for the Ipswich mum of nine.

"The day I received the news, it was devastating," she said, tearfully.

"We had read up on Rett syndrome, and to think that's what out little girl's life was going to be like, was really hard."

Flo and Wyllow Cobbin. Wyllow, 6, lives with Rett Syndrome, a neurological disorder. Cordell Richardson

Symptoms of Rett syndrome started to show when Wyllow was six months old.

"No scans or anything can pick up Rett syndrome when you're pregnant. It's only when they start to lose their acquired skills that you notice it," she said.

"We knew there was a problem early on. Wyllow had her first seizure when she was six months old.

"Then, between six and nine months, she started having a lot of trouble with her tummy. She was vomiting a lot. We had to change the bed sheets at least five times a night.

"Between nine and 12 months was when she really started to regress and then she was diagnosed at 18 months old.

"She had to have a peg inserted when she was three which helps with the vomiting and her aspiration (trouble breathing)."

With her chest problems, Wyllow is unable to be left alone because she could potentially die in a matter of minutes.

"Someone has to be with her 24 hours a day, seven days a week," her mum said.

"Because she has a really bad chest and suffers from aspiration, she has landed up in hospital many times.

"She's always in ICU with aspiration and pneumonia. Wyllow has a lot of mucus which needs to be suctioned. We have to be there in case she needs that suctioning otherwise she could choke."

Wyllow loves Keith Urban and was lucky enough to meet him at his Brisbane concert. Cordell Richardson

The youngster was in ICU four times last year and relies heavily on oxygen, especially at night.

"She needs to be on oxygen at night when she sleeps.

"On the days when Wyllow is really unwell, she will need to be on oxygen all day, and I need to have the suction device with me too just in case."

But despite everything that has been thrown her way, Wyllow is a happy, bubbly girl.

She goes to school when she can and enjoys interacting with the other kids.

She is also Keith Urban's biggest fan, and was able to meet her idol at his Brisbane concert at the weekend.

This was made possible through the Make A Wish Foundation.

"When she is unwell, or in the ICU, we play her Keith Urban and it cheers her right up.

"Her favourite song is Drop Top. She is able to pick and choose the songs she wants to play."

Having a child with special needs has put a strain on the family budget.

The family say they have been knocked back by the NDIS with some requests they have put through.

"With the NDIS being here now, it's a lot harder to get things for Wyllow. We just applied for a hoist because she is getting too heavy for me to lift," her mum explained.

"She's 19 kilograms now and she can't lift herself, so it's me doing it for her.

"We need the hoist to get her from her bed to the bathroom but they declined that.

"We also put in to have a room extension, but that was declined too.

"Wyllow has to sleep with me in my room because I need to be with her all the time."

One way the family is getting by is with the generosity from the local community.

At a special morning tea on Wednesday, the family was presented with a cheque for $1500 which was provided by the Masonic Memorial Trust Fund, via the Harrisville Masonic Lodge.

Member Bas Coker said the group had been helping Flo and Wyllow for a number of years now, and was proud to contribute again to her health needs.

"A few years ago we saw an ad in the paper about a fundraiser to help Wyllow. We spoke about it at the lodge and we went along and donated a couple of hundred dollars then," he said.

"Then later on in the year we donated another $1000 for them.

"This has been an ongoing thing with Flo and Wyllow.

"This is a hand up, not a hand out. We hope we can help them a bit with Wyllow's health."