'Rare' crypt containing a politician discovered at Ipswich

LOCATED: Councillor Sheila Ireland at the Ipswich General Cemetery where the lost crypt of Joseph Fleming was discovered. Hayden Johnson

AN UNDERGROUND crypt containing one of Queensland's first politicians, who died in 1891, has been discovered in Ipswich, and the search is on for funding to uncover more of its secrets.

Recent investigations at the Ipswich General Cemetery found the "extremely rare” crypt contained Joseph Fleming, who served in Queensland's first parliament back in 1860.

He represented West Moreton from July 9, 1860, until November 3, 1862, and from September 11, 1866, until July 2, 1867.

Mr Fleming was also the first person to win a by-election in Queensland, securing his seat after the original West Moreton MP failed to turn up to any sittings in the first month of that first parliament in 1860.

The Ipswich City Council is considering spending up to $50,000 to clean up the crypt.

Councillor Sheila Ireland said this type of fully underground burial crypt was unique in Australia.

"In 1998, a hole opened up in part of the Ipswich General Cemetery, known as the old pioneer section,” she said

At the time the council's cemetery officer investigated and noticed an unknown underground crypt with two coffins. The crypt was made of stone and had a partially filled-in stairway to the east.

"The hole had been caused by the falling in of the linchpin, the device that gave structural integrity to the curved roof of the crypt,” Cr Ireland said.

It was covered with soil to prevent dangers to users of the cemetery.

Cr Ireland said the council could partner with a university archaeology faculty for a formal dig, and said a stonemason had volunteered his help.

The council is attempting to contact members of the Fleming family.