Rare chance to grab historic home

Aberfeldy in Sadliers Crossing was built in 1878 and is up for sale for the first time in 21 years.

IF there is one house that represents the history of Ipswich, it's Aberfeldy in Sadliers Crossing, and now you have a chance to own it.

One of the most iconic homes in Ipswich, it was built by William Kippen and his wife Mary Broughton soon after their wedding in 1878.

Mr Kippen was born in Aberfeldy in Scotland, who moved to Ipswich in 1862 and he worked at The Queensland Times. Incredibly, he worked his way up from compositor, to reporter, and eventually served as the Chairman of Directors from 1914 to 1938.

Mr William Kippen, who built the house 'Aberfeldy' in Sadliers Crossing and worked at the Queensland Times until 1938. Picture Ips/Whitehead Collection

The current owners have put the property on the market after 21 years of ownership, yet they have never lived in it.

Local real estate agent Glenn Ball says that homes like this are snapped up, and he believes that today's open house will be the one and only chance for buyers to have a good look at the home.

"I think we'll get a lot of interest in this house, as I know when I sold a heritage home in Salisbury Road last year we got over 380 people through in four open homes," Mr Ball said.

"To my knowledge this home was last up for sale in 1997, and that's the quirky thing, that the owners never actually moved in. They own another beautiful home and had planned to move into Aberfeldy one day, but they never got around to it. They went there on weekends to tend to the house and the gardens but never made the full time move."

As a rule, homes like this hardly ever come up for sale, and they sell very quickly, for two simple reasons.

"These types of homes rarely come up for sale, as for one they don't make them like this anymore, plus traditionally, owners of these homes love them so much they stay in them for a lifetime. Years ago you'd see homes like this be passed down to generations so they would stay in the family, people would buy them and be there long after their kids have grown up and left home."

Aberfeldy is located close to the Woodend schools precinct, and also in walking distance to the CBD and West Ipswich. As far as location goes, you won't find much better.

"With the homes surrounding Aberfeldy mostly dating back to the mid to late 1800's it really was at that time an affluent, dress circle location when William Kippen built it, and I'd say it still is today. It does have five schools within walking distance and from an agent's point of view its one of those homes that hasn't been pulled apart, it has retained its original style and not much has been done to modernise it," Mr Ball said. "Only a second bathroom has been added to the main bedroom but the rest is pretty much as it was intended.

"Personally, I love the fireplaces in this home, they are something special."

Aberfeldy as she looked many years ago. It is unknown when this picture was taken. Photo Ipswich

Mr Ball said that he expects the home to be sold by Monday, and has been taking offers on the house all week, despite the fact it has been on the market for less than a week.

"I expect it will be under contract by Monday to be honest, the interest is huge. I've already got offers on the property and I'm finding more and more people from Brisbane at Ipswich open homes. "I had one lady this week tell me she's selling her two-bedroom unit in Brisbane and she's keen to buy in Ipswich. She can use that same money from a unit to buy a house and land far better than what you'd get in most of Brissy.

"There is a cost associated with the upkeep of these older homes, but they are offering a lifestyle and that's what people are after."

'Aberfeldy' is located in Syntax Street, Sadliers Crossing and is open from 11-11.45 Saturday April 21.