The record-breaking £5 coin minted in Melbourne that sold at a Monaco online auction.
News

Rare Aussie coins fetch record price

14th Jun 2021 8:05 AM | Updated: 8:32 AM

Two rare Australian coins have sold for a world record price of about $1.5m each at an online auction in Monaco.

The two coins, minted in Sydney and Melbourne, were sold on Saturday in what ranked as the highest auction prices of Australian coins worldwide.

One of the coins – a £5 coin minted in Melbourne in 1921 – was so rare that only six others were ever minted.

It was sold on Saturday by auctioneers MDC Monaco for €992,000, which equates to $1.56m.

The auctioneers described it as an “exceptional coin” and “the rarest type” of £5.

“This is the finest known specimen,” MDC Monaco said in its online listing.

“Special strike of seven minted only, by the Melbourne mint in 1921 on the original die.”

The coin was inspired by an earlier coin designed by engraver Joshua Payne in 1852 after the gold rush.

The £5 coin minted in Melbourne that sold at a Monaco online auction on Saturday for a record Australian price worldwide.
Another of the seven “extremely rare” coins is believed to be at the Victoria Museum in Melbourne.

The second record-breaking coin, a private strike of the George V Sovereign, was minted in Sydney in 1920 and features St George slaying a dragon.

It was one of only four of the coins known and sold for €942,400 ($1.48m) on Saturday.

“It is the greatest rarity of the Sovereign series,” MDC Monaco said in its online catalogue. “This is the rarest mint of the Sovereign series, even rarer than the London 1819 sovereign, of which 10 to 12 coins are listed.

A 1920 George V Sovereign minted in Sydney.
“With his seven children, his wife and him, we can assume that nine coins were minted … there are just three other coins known.”

They said the coin was struck as a result of a private commission from NSW politician Jacob Garrard for his wedding anniversary on April 15, 1920.

Ian Russell, president of coin experts Great Collections in Irvine, California, told The Sydney Morning Herald the sale prices ranked as the highest realisations of Australian coins worldwide.

He said a record number of new coin bidders was helping to drive prices up across the market.

