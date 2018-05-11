Three city classics to attract 'about 5000 over two days'

IPSWICH is known for being the home of hundreds of classic houses, three of which are set to open the doors this Saturday for the National Trust.

A popular annual event, this year's Great Houses of Ipswich will allow visitors to see three historic homes up close.

Rhossilli at 4 Glebe Rd, Newtown was built in the 1800s and is a house that most people would have Ipswich have driven past thousands of times, perhaps without realising it was there.

Overlooking the five-ways intersection near Ipswich Girls' Grammar School, the home was at one point a block of units, then a nursing home, before being restored by the current owners.

Dougleen is at 67 Thorn St, Ipswich, and is an arts and crafts wonder, built in the 1920s and has an array of interesting features unlike anything you've seen.

Finally, Brighton Cottage, at 51 Waghorn St, Ipswich, was built in the late 1880s and features single-skin walls, with wrap around verandas. Today it is surrounded by a mature and shady garden behind a white picket fence. Inside you'll find distinct features of the late nineteenth century -timber flooring, fretwork fanlights, coloured glass windows in the dining room and a pressed metal ceiling in the living room.

Ipswich Branch President Arthur Frame from the National Trust said the event attracted about 5000 visitors over two days each year.

"The response to this event has been amazing over the last six years," Mr Frame said. "They come in their thousands, and I've seen people come from Sydney, Toowoomba, Warwick, Stanthorpe and all over the state.

"I think Ipswich has a growing reputation in relation to heritage architecture and there is such a diverse range of styles. There's a reason we call it Great Houses, not Grand Houses, and this because anyone can have a great house, and we like to have a good mix of homes each year."

Great Houses of Ipswich is on this Saturday from 10am to 4pm presented by National Trust of Australia (Queensland) in partnership with Ipswich City Council. Entry per property is $5 an adult, children are free. Visit www.greathouses.com.au.

Read more about Rhosilli in a special feature in QT Magazine, FREE with your QT on June 2.