Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TOURING: Rapper 360 will perform in Byron Bay at the end of the month.
TOURING: Rapper 360 will perform in Byron Bay at the end of the month.
Music

Rapper shows human side of hip-hop

Javier Encalada
by
20th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WE tend to believe rap/urban music allows for toxic masculinity to proliferate, but Australian rapper 360 shows human fragility is key to creativity.

Featuring the single Money, his album Vintage Modern debuted at No.3 on the ARIA Album Charts and No.1 on the Australian album charts.

This pairs 360's trademark charm, honesty and razor-sharp raps with a lush sonic backbone of guitars and live instrumentation.

Contemporary rap sounds replace the heavy synths and electronic drops his music is traditionally known for.

Speaking from Sydney, rapper 360, aka Matthew James Colwell, said the release was a daunting project.

"I was very, very nervous about it.

"I believed in the music and in myself, but I wasn't sure I would get any support from the media,” Colwell said.

Asked why he felt that way, the artist said his recent issues with mental health would hinder his credibility as a creative.

"I had to cancel my last tour (due to ongoing mental health issues) and I felt that I had ruined my career,” he said.

"I definitely felt a lot of shame and guilt during that period, for sure.”

The rapper said this album had a different sound to it, compared with his previous releases.

"I believe that Australian hip-hop had a sound and it had a scene,” he said.

"If you heard the words 'Aussie hip-hop', you could completely imagine what that would sound like.

When we released Falling and Flying (his second album from 2011), it was a very pop-driven record with a lot of dance elements and mixing genres,” he said.

"That album was so successful I think it went double platinum, and I feel that changed everything.

"There was a big shift in Australian hip-hop; in a positive way, it inspired people.”

  • 360 plays at the Racehorse Hotel, Booval on Saturday, September 29
  • For details, please visit 360music.com/shows.

Related Items

360 rapper rap music whatson
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Fate sealed for council's motorsport precinct company

    premium_icon Fate sealed for council's motorsport precinct company

    Council News The company was established to progress the master-planned upgrade of Ipswich Motorsport Precinct

    • 20th Sep 2018 12:14 AM
    'Destroyed' ex-councillor attacks forces involved in sacking

    premium_icon 'Destroyed' ex-councillor attacks forces involved in sacking

    Council News The State Government dismissal 'humiliated' the ex-councillor

    • 20th Sep 2018 12:06 AM
    Quick spin to dry off new wheels lands learner in court

    premium_icon Quick spin to dry off new wheels lands learner in court

    Crime Nabbed with no registration plates

    • 20th Sep 2018 12:03 AM
    Council of Mayors off to Canberra without Ipswich rep

    premium_icon Council of Mayors off to Canberra without Ipswich rep

    Council News City Deal for SEQ the highest priority for the visit

    • 20th Sep 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners