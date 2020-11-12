Rapper dead after brutal freeway shooting

Guns in the US

American rapper Mo3 is reportedly dead after a drive-by shooting on a Dallas freeway.

News of the rapper's death comes as disturbing footage circulated on social media showing a man lying on a freeway receiving CPR from emergency services.

TMZ reports Mo3 was shot just before noon on Wednesday on a Dallas freeway and was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Rapper Mo3 via his Instagram.

Social media footage shows emergency services performing CPR.

The outlet reports that both Mo3, a successful rapper with almost three-quarters of a million Instagram followers, and the alleged shooter were driving separately in the same direction on the freeway. The alleged gunman got out of his car and approached Mo3's, leading to an on-foot chase that saw the rapper and one other bystander receive bullet wounds.

The second gunshot victim is reportedly in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sun reports Mo3 was shot in the head in December last year but managed to survive the attack, even sharing a video of himself with blood gushing from his head just moments after being shot.

Mo3, real name Melvin Noble, was 28 and had released three albums.

