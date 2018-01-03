Menu
Aussie rapper in court over ‘Mad Max’ style car chase

by Wayne Flower

AN AUSSIE rapper is behind bars after allegedly leading police on a Mad Max-style pursuit through Melbourne's north.

Aboriginal hip hop artist Corinthian Morgan, known to his hip hop fans as "Mr Morgz", is accused of driving on the wrong side of the road and almost running down pedestrians and cyclists during a New Year's Day rampage.

In dashcam footage played to the court, Morgan could be heard cursing police in scenes reminiscent of Mad Max's opening Night Rider scene where the hunted driver makes a daring bid for the "rubber road to freedom".

 

Corinthian Morgan aka “Mr Morgz” with Nathan Lovett-Murray.
Morgan, of Preston, faces a swag of charges, including reckless conduct endangering life.

He told the Melbourne Magistrates' Court he had no excuse for his actions.

But he lashed out at Magistrate Duncan Reynolds after he refused to grant him bail.

"Thanks a f - king lot," the foul mouthed rapper barked. "Jail, jail, jail no bail for a black man."

The 32-year old - described as a chronic methamphetamine addict - was with his girlfriend and a 15-year old relative when he allegedly took off from police along High St in Northcote.

Sen-Constable Michelle Belaj said the unlicensed driver, who was driving a car with false plates, led police on a wild chase, which saw him travel hundreds of metres on the wrong side of the road and tram tracks.

When police eventually caught up with him, they smashed out both of the front windows and cracked him with a baton.

He already had a warrant out for his arrest over allegations he'd stolen a $45,000 Audi and unlicensed driving.

 

Corinthian Morgan’s mugshots.
Corinthian Morgan’s mugshots.

Morgan told the court he had done his best to get his life back on track and was actively working with young aboriginals.

"I'm trying sir ... I went from stealing cars to owning cars," he said.

He was remanded in custody to reappear in court next week.

wayne.flower@news.com.au

