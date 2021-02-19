Rapidly growing Ripley Valley club setting higher goals

AS one of the fastest growing clubs in the Ipswich region, Ripley Valley FC is kicking on rapidly.

Preparing for the club's third season, player numbers are increasing and Ripley Valley's first team has jumped from Capital League 3 in its debut 2019 season to CL1 this season.

"It's massive,'' head coach Nick Paterson said.

"We haven't shied away from the fact that we want to be a BPL (Brisbane Premier League) club.

"We sort of gave ourselves five years to get there. If we can get there quicker, excellent.

"This year will just be about consolidating and seeing what this league is all about with the restructure, see how strong it is.

"If we can get up there and give it a shake, so be it.''

POSITIVE START: Where it all began

But before launching into the Capital League 1 season, Ripley Valley has a third round SEQ FFA Cup match to test their early progress.

Ripley Valley host Samford in Sunday's 4pm match at Ironbark Park, South Ripley.

Having a bye in round 2, Ripley Valley face an unknown higher level opposition.

"Ideally, you'd like the competitive games,'' Paterson said.

"They are a QPL (Queensland Premier League) 2 side so I don't know what they've picked up. I know they've lost a couple of boys in the transition.''

Ripley Valley FC captain Alex Weatherby at club training, having just encouraged a group of young footballers. Picture: David Lems

Ripley Valley have also incurred some player movement with key striker Michael Leach and the Drager brothers Peter and Andy among the departures.

However, Paterson is pleased to have captain Alex Weatherby and other regulars returning.

Former Ipswich Knights and Lions Premier League midfielder Adam O'Sullivan is a major recruit for the club.

Tom Webster and Danyon Mollee are also valuable additions.

Joel Bradley has stepped up from Reserve Grade to take on the first-team goalkeeping duties.

Ripley Valley had pre-season trials against a "sharp'' Lions outfit and a bonding trip against Robina.

Ripley's first game in Capital League 1 is against New Farm United away on March 6.

"We've got six teams that have come up with us in the restructure so we sort of know what we've got there,'' he said.

"There's six other teams that have been Cap 1 sides.''

Ripley Valley FC coach Nick Paterson. Picture: David Lems

Ripley Valley's combined top side and Reserve Grade squad of 37 has been training since the first week of January.

"I haven't had to split up too much because the quality across the board is quite good,'' he said.

"There's definitely some stability there. The coaching staff stays the same. The majority of the squad stays the same.

"We've lost a couple through their family commitments, which is to be expected but we've picked up some good boys as well.''

The club's Ironbark Park fields are also a hive of activity with kids training before the senior sides arrive.

"Ideally we'd love a clubhouse. That's what we need for progression,'' Paterson said.

"But it's a great facility.''

Ripley Valley also added a women's team last year, being undefeated until the last game.

"We're toying whether to have a second women's team this year, depending on numbers,'' Paterson said.

"The juniors increased 40 per cent and we only had registrations over the two weeks.

"It's a massive growth area for us.'

The Ripley Valley squad for Sunday's FFA Cup match is: Joel Bradley (goalkeeper), Schon Hanson, Joel Hancock, Shane Carr, Jay Burton, Rhys Jackson, Danyon Mollee, Evan Lloyd, Adam O'Sullivan, Alex Weatherby (captain), Tom Webster, Brodie Kenyon, Alistair Wallis, Sam Hillier, Phil Brown, Jay Johnson.

WINNING COMEBACKS: Spirit, Bulls display early form

In other SEQ Round 3 matches involving regional clubs, Round 2 winners Ipswich City Bulls and Western Spirit continue their campaigns.

The Bulls travel to Buderim for their 6pm Saturday night clash, having beaten Slacks Creek 3-2 at Sutton Park last weekend.

Western Spirit also have an away clash, taking on North Pine at Bob Brock Park at 5pm on Sunday.

Spirit recovered from 2-0 down to defeat Clairvaux 4-3 last Sunday.