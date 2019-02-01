Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brisbane doctor Samitha Sudusinghe has been charged with rape. Picture: Liam Kidston.
Brisbane doctor Samitha Sudusinghe has been charged with rape. Picture: Liam Kidston.
Crime

Doctor found guilty of sexual assault of patient

by Alexandria Utting
1st Feb 2019 1:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SAMITHA Vernon Sudusinghe, aka Dr Sam, has been found not guilty of rape and attempted rape but guilty of sexual assault by a Brisbane Supreme Court jury on Friday.

He will be sentenced for the charge of sexual assault later today.

The jury retired about 10.30am and took about two hours to return a verdict.

 

Brisbane doctor Samitha Sudusinghe has been charged with rape. Picture: Liam Kidston.
Brisbane doctor Samitha Sudusinghe has been charged with rape. Picture: Liam Kidston.

 

Toombul Medical Centre doctor Samitha Vernon Sudusinghe, aka Dr Sam, was being tried in the Brisbane Supreme Court over allegations he slapped a single mother on the bottom, digitally raped her and touched her vagina across two consultations at the clinic in November 2015.

He pleaded not guilty to charges including rape and sexual assault at the start of his trial this week.

doctor editors picks samitha vernon sudusinghe sexual assault

Top Stories

    80 PHOTOS: Ipswich kids go back to school

    premium_icon 80 PHOTOS: Ipswich kids go back to school

    People and Places THOUSANDS of children across the Ipswich region have returned to school for Term 1.

    • 1st Feb 2019 4:06 PM
    How a paramedic's day can change in an instant

    premium_icon How a paramedic's day can change in an instant

    News He works at the Ipswich Ambulance Station.

    • 1st Feb 2019 4:06 PM
    $10 million state-of-the-art facility for Ipswich school

    premium_icon $10 million state-of-the-art facility for Ipswich school

    News It will be operational by the middle of next year

    New warning for $2 billion My Health Record

    premium_icon New warning for $2 billion My Health Record

    Health Most medical specialists can't use the record in their clinics