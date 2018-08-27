Rape left young girl feeling like a 'diseased, awful child'

HE was 19 and dating his wife-to-be when her family embraced and welcomed him into their home.

In return, he sexually abusing his wife's younger sister.

The abuse was thought to have started when the victim was eight, although an Ipswich court heard she could have been even younger.

It only ended when the girl was 12 and old enough to stop her attacker.

The consequences to her and her family have been grave, and ongoing.

Her abuser, now aged 34, was convicted and sentenced by Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC in the District Court at Ipswich to 10 years jail for his crime of unlawfully maintaining a sexual relationship with a child between April 2003 and January 2008.

Her former brother-in-law must serve at least 80% of his sentence.

An Ipswich jury found him guilty in a trial after the now young woman, a university student, made a formal complaint to police.

The jury found the man guilty of 12 offences.

They included six for rape; one indecent treatment of a child under 12 (indecent film); and three of indecent treatment of a child under 12.

Crown prosecutor Noel Needham said the indecent treatment began when the man began showing her pornographic material.

She had been offered chocolates and money and he showed her naked photos of himself.

Mr Needham said it was grooming behaviour that led to increasing sexual offending against her.

"Some of his offending was quite flagrant when other people were in the house or nearby," Mr Needham said.

"It shows the confidence he had to offend against her over that long period of time.

"The effect on her family has been devastating."

He said victim impact statements before the court revealed how family life had been torn apart.

The now young woman wrote a victim impact statement for the prosecutor to read onto the court record.

Her words spoke in part about the depression she suffered, "as I try to make sense of what happened to me. But there is no sense to what happened".

There has been the consequences of ongoing depression, anxiety, stress, and violent mood swings in dealing with the childhood traumas, along with the struggles to get out of bed and attend her university courses.

The impact on her has not only been emotional but physical, Mr Needham speaking of her weight battles as she turned to food for comfort.

Her weight ballooned and led to health problems "that no 22-year-old should have to deal with".

"I lost 48 kilos last year," she states.

"Fear does that. I was petrified to feel beautiful as a young woman.

"Finally I can move on.

"I felt like an awful child. That I was diseased and must be punished.

"I lost my innocence. My innocence was stolen from me.

"I felt cheated.

"Toxic images in my head. I attempted to bury deep inside.

"I have not been okay emotionally for a very long time. It makes it very difficult to socialise, emotionally volatile.

"My relationship was taken from me with my sister, nieces and nephews. They were my world."

Judge Horneman-Wren said that on the evidence before the court the man was aged 17 to 24 when he first offended against the girl.

"Your offending was an abuse of kindness, generosity and a breach of their trust to live with them as a family," he said.

"Your sexual abuse of her was prolonged and quite horrible.

"And you have shown no remorse at all."

Judge-Horneman-Wren sentenced him to 10 years jail.

He received jail terms (concurrent) of seven years and three years on the remaining offences.