Rape accused was given “hickey” by victim, judge hears

A JUDGE in the trial of a youth accused of two counts of raping a young woman who he met online will hand down his verdict on Friday.

The Ipswich Children’s Court case before judge Dennis Lynch QC was completed this week with both the Crown prosecutor Amanda Robinson and defence barrister Sophie Harburg giving their final submissions in written format.

The trial was unique in that the complainant had been ordered into self-isolation under COVID-19 health provisions after making a trip to Victoria. She gave her evidence from home via a video link.

The accused youth, who is now 18, defended the charges, pleading not guilty to two counts of committing rape in the Ipswich area in the early morning on July 14, 2018 when he was then aged 16 ½. The complainant was aged 18.

The court was closed to the media when the young woman gave evidence.

A police officer in her evidence revealed the young woman had given the accused “a hickey” on his neck during what was apparently consensual sex earlier that night in his home.

The two met after first chatting online, the Judge was told during the trial.

Police witness and investigating officer, Inala Detective Senior Constable Erin Tongiatama said she went to the youth’s bedroom, a crime scene, and his mother mentioned that the young woman had given her son a love bite.

She said in evidence that she also saw the mark on his neck but when questioned by Judge Lynch, Snr Const. Tongiatama said she forgot to put it with the evidence taken for the first statement, which she admitted was a mistake.

When cross-examined by Ms Harburg, Snr Const. Tongiatama said the woman told police there was consensual sex, however, she described it as being reluctant after first “kissing and cuddling”.

“I finally gave in to him. It was easier to say okay,” the complainant is recorded as saying.

When asked by Ms Harburg if there had been two instances of alleged “forced sexual intercourse”, Det Tongiatama said there was.

The rape charges relate to activity between 3-5am after the woman earlier sent text messages to her mother.

In the final courtroom discussion, it was noted that one area for the judge to have regard to was whether there had been sufficient motive for the complainant to lie.

Ms Harburg said people were chasing the young woman at the time, and that it was the mother who had called police.

Ms Harburg reiterated that the case comes back to “her credibility and reliability”.

Text messages sent between the woman and the accused after the alleged offences were also tabled as evidence.