Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Data reveals what Ipswich suburbs have the highest rate of crime.
Data reveals what Ipswich suburbs have the highest rate of crime. FILE
Crime

RANKED: Ipswich's safest suburbs and crime hotspots

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
18th Jun 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Ipswich suburbs with the highest and lowest rate of crime have been revealed, as well as which laws are most frequently broken across the region.

Safety is important to consider when it comes to moving to a new area, picking a school, or even deciding if you should park your car in a certain street overnight.

Knowing where crimes are more likely to take place reduces the chance of being subjected to them, so the Queensland Times has broken down each suburb by its rate of crime to reveal which areas are targets for offenders and which ones have almost no crime at all.

Data by Queensland Police has revealed Goodna to be the worst suburb for crime, with almost 2000 offences taking place in the past 12 months.

More than 160 offences took place at the Goodna train station, including 120 good order offences, 19 drug offences and 11 instances of theft.

Theft also occurred 60 times at the block that encompasses the Goodna Marketplace and Red Rooster. That's enough instances for one stealing offence per day for two months.

The second most frequent crime location is Ipswich central. 1962 offences took place with almost one third of the total being good order offences.

Police investigating an incident on a Goodna street in April.
Police investigating an incident on a Goodna street in April. Cordell Richardson

Fines for good order offences are given out for crimes such as urinating or being a nuisance in public, obstructing a police officer or disobeying their instructions.

The place where you would expect justice to be served is also the place where troublemakers have acted up most, as 373 offences happened at the Ipswich Courthouse.

The Ipswich train station was also a common place for crime.

Ipswich Courthouse.
Ipswich Courthouse. Rob Williams

Redbank Plains had 1867 instances spread out across with suburb, with observations revealing more than two crimes have happened on or near almost every street.

The largest clusters of crime are at the Town Square Shopping Centre (129 offences) and the businesses at the corner of Kruger Parade and Henty Drive (100 offences, mostly theft).

Buddy was stolen from his Redbank Plains address earlier this year and found by police at another address in the area.
Buddy was stolen from his Redbank Plains address earlier this year and found by police at another address in the area. Queensland Police

Businesses at the Kruger-Henty intersection include Freedom Fuels, Bridgestone Tyre and Auto and Luxewash. The Redbank Plains Goodstart Early Learning Centre is also just around the corner on Eagle St.

Less-populated outer suburbs within the Ipswich area The Bluff, Woolshed, Mount Walker West, Mount Forbes and Ashwell had no offences while White Rock, Calvert, Ebenezer, Lanefield, Lower Mount Walker, Goolman, Jeebropilly, Mutdapilly and Mount Mort each had less than 10.

More Stories

crime crime hotspots ipswich crime theft
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I’ll let him know’: Druggie dad to tell son truth of crime

        premium_icon ‘I’ll let him know’: Druggie dad to tell son truth of crime

        News A magistrate has given parenting advice to a father guilty of multiple drug charges, questioning how he would tell is 17-year-old son of his time in court.

        • 18th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
        ADOPT: Furry friends in need of a home

        premium_icon ADOPT: Furry friends in need of a home

        Pets & Animals Here are some furry friends you can adopt to be part of your family

        Time to mark end of an era

        Time to mark end of an era

        News As we close the book on 161 years of the Queensland Times, we also...

        • 18th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        premium_icon Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news