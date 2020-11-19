Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Revealed: Gatton Streets where drug busts have occured. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Revealed: Gatton Streets where drug busts have occured. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
News

RANKED: Gatton’s worst streets for drug crime revealed

Ali Kuchel
19th Nov 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IN THE past six months, more than 112 drug charges have been issued in Gatton alone, according to data obtained from Queensland Police.

According to the data, the most frequent day of the week for drug charges is Friday, between 6am and 2pm.

During the past six months, police issued the most drug-related charges in July, with 39 charges, which dropped to just 18 for August.

In September, just eight charges were issued, but the number rose to 20 for October.

The number of drug-related offences in court is rising, and make up, on average, at least one third of cases heard in the Gatton Magistrates Court.

Recently, in the Gatton Magistrates Court, a search of a Laidley dad's phone revealed the cannabis he was growing in his shed was much more than for personal use.

Meanwhile, A Gatton stalker who broke into an aged care facility was also busted on CCTV stealing confectionery from a local supermarket and faced string of crimes continued on April 14, when he was busted with 0.1 grams of Methamphetamine when intercepted by police on Railway Street.

DRUG CHARGES ON GATTON STREETS

(Listed highest to lowest number of charges)

Railway St - 15

William St - 10

Spencer St - 7

South St - 7

Cleary St - 6

Eastern Drive - 6

Golf Links Drive - 5

Lake Apex - 5

Falconer St - 4

McKay St - 4

Hill St - 4

Buraraba St - 3

Crestview Av - 3

Princess St - 3

Allan St - 2

Feldhahn St - 2

Goltz Crt - 2

Hennessy St - 2

Huntly St - 2

Jensen St - 2

Marika Drv - 2

North St - 2

Skinner St - 2

Wilson St - 2

Woodlands Rd - 2

Lake Apex Drive - 1

Wigginst St - 1

drug possession gatton cbd lockyer valley drug bust
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vigil for murdered schoolgirl Annette Mason to be held tonight

        Premium Content Vigil for murdered schoolgirl Annette Mason to be held...

        News This year marks 31 years since 15-year-old Toowoomba schoolgirl Annette Mason was murdered. Tonight, you can join an online vigil in her memory. Here’s how.

        • 19th Nov 2020 8:56 AM
        Man suffers significant injuries after arm caught in machine

        Premium Content Man suffers significant injuries after arm caught in machine

        News The man in his 20s was rushed to hospital in Brisbane last night

        IN COURT: Full names of 147 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full names of 147 people appearing in court today

        News The QT publishes the full names of everyone appearing in court each day

        Strict new testing to stop cracks in COVID shield

        Premium Content Strict new testing to stop cracks in COVID shield

        News New testing regime for hotel quarantine workers to be rolled out in Queensland