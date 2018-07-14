Rangey McRangeface: TSRC name proposal slammed by Mayor

TOOWOOMBA Mayor Paul Antonio has slammed suggestions the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing could be called Rangey McRangeface.

"I want something sensible," Cr Antonio said.

"I don't see that in keeping with what the broader community would want.

"Let's make sure we do it and do it well and are not regretful in 20 years time that we put a silly name on the Second Range Crossing."

Dozens of Toowoomba residents recommended variations of the McFace name, made famous in 2016 when Boaty McBoatface won a public vote for the new name of a $300 million research boat, for the Second Range Crossing on The Chronicle Facebook page.

There were also a number of serious suggestions, such as Memorial Way, Multuggerah Way and the Toowoomba Bypass.

TSRC: Viaduct in 2017 v 2018: How construction has progressed on the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing viaduct.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said official submissions from the public for the road's name opened yesterday and would close on September 21.

"Community members can submit recognition names for the 41km road, 800m-long viaduct and the new twin arch bridges which span as part of the New England Highway over the new road," Mr Bailey said.

"School children across the Lockyer Valley and Toowoomba Regional Council areas will also have a chance to submit names for three key bridges.

"Schools will receive information on the nomination process, with names being submitted via principals for consideration.

"The actual toll road will administratively be known as the Warrego Highway in the east and the Gore Highway in the west."

To make a submission on what you think the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing should be called visit tmr.qld.gov.au/NameTSRC.

