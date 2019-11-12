Rangers thank loyal servant ahead of AGM

RUGBY UNION: Ipswich Rangers have paid credit to departing president Jason Dutton ahead of Saturday’s AGM.

Senior co-ordinator Nick Scott said the club was grateful to Dutton for his considerable contribution over five years of service as president.

He said Dutton had also proven himself a valued player, coach and mentor throughout a long association with the club.

“He has been a real asset,” Scott said.

Rangers are hoping for an injection of fresh blood into club’s volunteering ranks.

Scott said people were the club’s greatest resource and it would only benefit from having a wider variety of personalities, views, ideas and skills at its disposal.

He said Rangers fostered an inclusive culture which promoted diversity and he urged anyone wishing to express their opinion to attend the meeting and nominate.

Scott said the club was happy overall with the latest season, with two senior teams qualifying for the finals and an abundance of talented women putting their hands up to join the first ever squad.

“We had plenty of girls playing, learning and enjoying the game, which is what we wanted at this stage,” he said.

Scott said junior participation numbers were healthy ensuring the club was well-placed for a bright future.

He said a couple of junior outfits made the finals and there were countless outstanding youngsters to earn representative honours.

Pre-season for the senior men, women and colts begins on December 2 at 6.30pm.

Scott said the quality of the people involved had long been Rangers’ strength and the club was looking forward to another massive season next year, including expanding the women’s program into juniors.

He said rugby was an exciting, fun, and healthy physical activity and he encouraged anyone interested in playing or helping in another capacity to join the club.

The AGM gets underway at 4pm at Woodend Park on November 16.

Executive positions to be elected include president, secretary, registrar and senior co-ordinator. Three general committee vacancies will also be filled. All members are invited to attend.