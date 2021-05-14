Rangers suspect Bribie birds ‘mowed down’ by speeding 4WD

A flock of shore birds have been found dead on a beach at Bribie Island believed to have been "mowed down" by a speeding 4WD, park rangers say.

A flock of shore birds have been found dead on a beach at Bribie Island believed to have been "mowed down" by a speeding 4WD, park rangers say.

A flock of shore birds have been found dead on a beach at Bribie Island, believed to have been "mowed down" by a speeding 4WD, park rangers say.

The Department of Environment and Science is investigating the discovery of 11 dead and two injured crested terns south of the third lagoon on Ocean Beach on the island's eastern side.

Department compliance office Mike Devery said the birds were found on Wednesday, May 5.

"Rangers believe the birds were deliberately targeted by a person who was speeding in a four-wheel-drive, and basically lined them up and mowed them down," Mr Devery said.

"Unfortunately the two injured birds had to be humanely euthanised.

"We want to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle leaving the beach or in the vicinity of Bribie Island on the morning of May 5 with white or black feathers stuck in the grill or bonnet."

DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

A flock of shore birds have been found dead on a beach at Bribie Island believed to have been "mowed down" by a speeding 4WD, park rangers say.

Mr Devery said the penalty for deliberately harming or killing this number of crested terns is a significant fine and or imprisonment.

"The department is encouraging people to call 13 QGOV (13 74 68) and they can provide any information they have anonymously," he said.

Mr Devery said crested terns were found in coastal areas of Australia, and a substantial population of lived on Bribie Island.

"People are advised to stay away from all wildlife on our beaches, and rangers conduct daily compliance and education patrols of the Bribie Island Recreation Area," he said.

"People who drive on vegetated dunes and disturb shore birds and other species, such as turtles, risk an on-the-spot fine of $266."

Members of the public can report inappropriate behaviour by calling 13 QGOV (13 74 68) or the Queensland Police Service.