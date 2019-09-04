Rangers rampage into grand final

RUGBY UNION: The white hot Ipswich Rangers under-13 division one outfit demolished Easts Blue 39-12 to steamroll its way into the Brisbane Junior Rugby Union Grand Final at Ballymore on Sunday.

In a thrill for the young players Rangers' most promising junior team in sometime will meet Norths at the spiritual home of Queensland Rugby from 8.30am.

The playing group is chasing back-to back premierships but it will be its first taste of grand final intensity and pressure after claiming the under-12 title last year in a first past the regular season post scenario.

Coach Hiwa Gregory said many of his charges had experienced playing higher level representative football at the larger venue previously and would not be daunted by the occasion.

"It is exciting,” he said. "As a kid you want to be playing at the home of rugby on the big field.”

Gregory said Rangers would be relatively confident but cautious after facing Norths three times this season, for two losses and a win. He will look for co-captains Will Pamenter and Nathan Fraser, and twins Simon and Jason Chong-Nee to lead from the front.

The experienced mentor said his forward pack would also need to turn up ready to dig in and battle it out as a unit in the trenches.

He said much would hinge on the boys ability to remain composed and he encouraged club supporters to head along and cheer the side over the line.

WIDE OPEN: Ipswich Rangers under-13 white flying winger Seth Holland on his way to the try line.

In the qualifying semi final victory, Rangers' forwards again laid the foundations.

With aggression at the breakdown allowing them to dominate possession and their pick and drive rolling them up-field, the men from Ipswich were able to build pressure.

As the game opened up, Rangers' talent came to the fore, with Tino Fomai starring. His kick returns terrorised the opposition and he earned man of the match honours.

Gregory said he was pleased with the result and the team now turned its attention to securing the trophy.

"Two (finals) down, one to go,” he said,

"We want to do well again.”

He said he would strive to give the boys the best possible preparation and give them clear direction as to what they should be expecting.

"You can only concentrate on what you can control,” he said.

"I'm confident but not over-confident. It is always a good contest with Norths. They beat us twice but we got them at the start of the year. We will have to be on our game but if we play to our potential I have no doubt the boys can go back-to-back.”

Lethal fullback Fomai has been hitting exceptional form. As have powerful centres Malachi Vaigalu and Isaac Togia.

The trio form a dynamic attacking unit and they will again be key men in the big dance.

The team will train twice this week to prepare before holding a final captain's run at Redbank Plains on Saturday afternoon to fine tune.

Gregory thanked Paul Faapo for his assistance with mentoring the under-13 white side throughout what had been another sensational season of rugby.

Faapo, who recently relocated to Ipswich and linked with Rangers, was involved with the Wests Bulldogs at Toowong for many years and has a wealth of knowledge, which he has been more than happy to share with his new club's coaches and players.

"It was clear the work he has done with them was evident on the weekend,” Gregory said.

"Paul has been a great asset to the club.”