Rangers offer $2000 prize for maiden Defence Cup

GET INVOLVED: Ipswich Rangers require teams to enter the club’s first ever Defence Cup seven-a-side tournament. Pictured from left are clubmen Craig Stewart, Josh Horne and Jarred Lacey.

The mighty Ipswich Rangers are seeking teams to take part in their inaugural Defence Cup seven-a-side tournament at Woodend Park on February 29.

Organisers have formed the competition with the intention of attracting armed and essential services personnel, barbarians and club outfits.

An enticing cash prize of $2000 will be up for grabs across both the men’s and women’s divisions.

Trophies will also be handed to the highest-placed defence or essential service, or combined services side.

It is hoped the carnival will achieve a festival atmosphere and become an annual event.

There are eight places in each of the men’s and women’s draws.

The club has received nominations from 7s teams to enter the annual Roma carnival, as well as interest from traditional clubs and private groups of friends.

McPhail said the competition was open to Barbarians and he encouraged mates to get together and have a crack at the cash.

He said players did not have to be affiliated with a rugby union club as they would be protected by special event insurance.

“Rugby 7s is exciting, fast and great for fitness,” he said.

“We’re still chasing teams for both the men’s and women’s draw.

“So get some blokes together and have a crack at the $2000.”

Contact McPhail for more information or to enter a team on 0434513300 ASAP because the club will need to close nominations and begin finalising the draw.