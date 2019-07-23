Rangers' finals bid falls short

COSTLY: Thomas Hall scores under the posts, but at a price. A rib injury sidelined him and required paramedic assistance.

COSTLY: Thomas Hall scores under the posts, but at a price. A rib injury sidelined him and required paramedic assistance. Bruce Clayton

RUGBY UNION: Despite fighting gallantly both Ipswich Rangers men's outfits have bowed out of premiership contention with narrow knockout semi-final losses.

Pitted against the Brisbane Hustlers in the do-or-die clash, the Pegg Cup team demonstrated courage and resilience as it fell 26-24. Ipswich was agonisingly close, launching a defiant second half comeback and coming within a penalty goal of pulling it off.

Senior co-ordinator Nick Scott said it was a gutsy effort with every member of the side contributing wholeheartedly and able to hold their heads high. He said the defending premiers were slightly disappointed not to have achieved their goal of consecutive grand final appearances but it had been an enjoyable season nonetheless.

The Normanby Cup squad also entered the elimination final with high aspirations of qualifying for a second straight decider.

Facing a colossal Souths pack in a low-scoring battle fought in the trenches, Rangers dug in. Led honourably by outstanding skipper Cal Waldren, the green and white resisted resolutely but went down 12-7.

Scott said though the club did not quite reach the heights of its 50th anniversary year, it was still thrilled with the performances of its teams and the dedication shown by players, coaches and volunteers throughout.

The women's team plays its last home game on Saturday from 1.50pm. Scott said the women had been training phenomenally and would look to deploy their new skills.

Tom Bushnell