Rangers eye off back-to-back titles

RUGBY UNION: It is do or die for the Ipswich Rangers this weekend as the club continues to strive to upstage larger, better-resourced rivals.

Both men's outfits enter knockout qualifying finals after suffering defeats in last weekend's major semi finals.

The Normanby Cup team will meet Souths at Woodend on Friday night from 8pm.

Meanwhile, the Pegg Cup side's fate is to be determined on Saturday at Riverside Rugby Club from 1pm.

Senior co-ordinator Nick Scott said Rangers was a small suburban club which had been putting the hurt on much wealthier Brisbane Premier Rugby Clubs since its conception 51 years ago by a group sitting around the Hardy family's kitchen table.

He said both line-ups would look to keep those traditions alive, and were confident of overcoming their opposition and progressing to the following week's grand final.

Scott said it was hoped spectators would turn up in numbers to cheer the Normanby Cup squad over the line.

He said Friday nights were always a highlight for the club, with a family-friendly atmosphere fostered and he encouraged everyone to head along.

"The boys move faster and play harder when there is a crowd behind them,” he said.

In the major semi-finals, the Pegg Cup fell to the mighty Brisbane Irish 27-10 and the Normanby men went down to Wests 22-5.

Despite the losses, Scott has faith both sides can reverse those results should they reach the decider.

"They came off knowing where they went down and what they will need to do next time,” Scott said.

Appearing in their first season, the Ipswich Rangers women are really starting to play quality rugby. To the delight of supporters, they managed to score a breakthrough victory over Logan recently.

Scott said though the inexperienced unit did not win its last game, it managed to put 22 points on Norths.

"They are playing like rugby players,” he said.

"The forwards worked well as a unit - rucking it up and playing tough. It is fantastic to see them playing rugby, using the skills they have learned.”

Scott said the club was extremely proud of the efforts of its only Premier grade team. He said importantly, the women had formed close bonds and were already planning next season.