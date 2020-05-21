Rangers deploy elite mentors

“The opportunity doesn’t come along every day where you are part of a team with a guy that has played at the elite level in both codes,” new Rangers senior co-coach Paul Faapo said licking his lips at the prospect of working alongside dual international Andrew Walker.

“And to play during a pretty outstanding Wallaby era in the 2000s. You have got to pinch yourself to actually be given that opportunity. I know a lot of guys I have coached with won’t get this opportunity, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Coaching in tandem with someone who has been there and done that, Faapo believes the biggest task facing him will be trying to step up and match the level of contribution Walker is able to provide.

“It’s scary,” he said.

“I’m a little nervous.

“... but I’m pretty keen.”

Active within rugby league for the last decade, Walker is also eagerly anticipating the season. Delighted to be back involved with the game played in heaven, he lands at Rangers courtesy of a friendship with the wife of club president Rohan McPhail, Toni, who worked as a masseuse on staff at the Sydney Roosters.

Toni called Walker and said she was up here and Rangers were looking for a coach, and he answered.

“We were good friends,” he said.

“She did her job professionally down there. I’m excited. I’ve been part of the league scene, now I’m part of the rugby scene and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

While Walker’s expertise lays in backline play, Faapo brings considerable knowledge of the tough stuff upfront.

McPhail said he expected the duo to form a dynamic partnership as their skills would complement each other.

Walker and Faapo agree.

“Myself and Paul have different methods of coaching,” Walker said.

“I think that’s a dangerous method because what I haven’t got, Paul has got and what I’ve got Paul hasn’t got. We’ll feed off each other with the game plan and if we can put it into one pattern, we’ll go well.”

Both are keen to go old school and get back to basics, while also playing an expansive style and applying ‘rugby nous’.

“Skills, skills, skills,” Faapo said.

“If we can get the skills going, we’re going to be there. I think finding our feet is the most important thing because Andrew and I are obviously fairly new to the team. From there it’s not really about win/loss, it’s finding what our capabilities are and what we can do moving forward.”

Reiterating Faapo’s key points, Walker said the combination would emphasise the importance of the one per cent areas of the game.

“They do win you a competition,’ he said.

‘I’m really looking forward to working with Paul because it’s my first rodeo in senior rugby. It’s my first gig. I’ve coached league reserve and first grade but now this is a different kettle of fish. And we don’t know who (playing roster) we have got or what kind of kettle of fish we’ve got. So myself and Paul are just going to put what we’ve learned throughout our considerable rugby experience and pass it onto the grassroots. I think we can perform well this year.”

At their initial two training sessions prior to the coronavirus shutdown, Rangers were lacking backs.

Walker has been scouting and has recruited six players from local rugby league clubs but he encouraged anyone else interested to join when community sport was given the green light..

.