Rangers coach has serious decision after gallant final

The Ipswich Rangers women were praised for their tremendous performance in the grand final against the only team to beat them this season. Picture: Gary Reid

HAVING seen the commitment in the faces of her players at Ballymore, Niccy Muller wants to return to Ipswich Rangers next year.

Whether the National indigenous Rugby 7's coach can remain at Woodend Park will depend on other commitments.

"I'm leaving the door open because I've got a few other options,'' she said, proud of how her injury-depleted side stood tall in their 21-0 grand final loss to Redlands.

"It was the best game they played all season.

"Finishing like they did yesterday, that's the sort of culture that we have to adopt.''

She said reaching the grand final with such a dedicated group of Rangers players left her with unfinished business.

"I seriously have to think about that,'' she said, when confirming her coaching future.

"That's what you want from a team and they found that on the last day.''

In her first year with Rangers, Muller achieved some fantastic development results.

Rangers' only losses were to Redlands.

While she ponders her 2021 coaching plans, Muller will retain a strong link with a number of the Rangers players for at least another few weeks.

Muller is guiding the Queensland Suburban women's side preparing for a November 7 match against Sunshine Coast at Ballymore.

The Rangers players making the initial 30-strong side are captain Courtney Robinson, Caitlin Moran, Rhiannan Blair, Aria-Hudson-Davies, Kayla Shepard, April Albury, Natalie Gala, Hope Hutchins and Latoya Saltner-Broome.

The squad will be trimmed in coming training sessions to 23 for the representative match.

Training begins on Tuesday, giving those involved in the grand final little time to dwell on the result.

However, Muller was delighted how her 12 available players pushed the 15-strong Redlands outfit all the way in the rain.

"It was the best defence I've seen,'' she said. "There were no runaway tries.

"They (Redlands) had to work hard for those 21 points.

"I'm so proud of those girls. It was their best game ever.

"Credit to Redlands. That was the hardest game all season.''

Muller hoped playing at Ballymore also helped the developing Rangers representatives become better footballers.

"They enjoyed the whole lot,'' the supportive coach said.

"Right from our team brekkie, they were just so focused.

"I couldn't have asked for a better prep, a better lead-up to it then the realisation that they were at Ballymore.

"They all have nerves but that's a good thing.

"As a coach, that's how you want to be.''