Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FAMILY FUN: Rugby Australia's DreamBigTime Tour is a great opportunity to try rugby union.
FAMILY FUN: Rugby Australia's DreamBigTime Tour is a great opportunity to try rugby union.
Rugby Union

Rangers back national program supporting families

Tom Bushnell
by
22nd May 2019 1:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Ipswich Rangers are excited to be welcoming Rugby Australia's #DreamBigTime Tour tomorrow night.

Senior co-ordinator Nick Scott said the testing session presented a fantastic opportunity to the region's indigenous community and he encouraged anyone interested to try their luck.

"It is a chance for everybody to have a go at rugby,” he said.

"It is about getting families involved, and having fun and everyone enjoying themselves. So come down and try-out.”

Scott said Rangers were proud supporters of indigenous involvement in the game and it was great to see Rugby Australia seek to foster cultural understanding.

He said it was a worthwhile program and Rangers wholeheartedly supported any initiative which might increase the code's popularity in rugby league heartland.

"Anything that is going to promote the game is going to be great for us, great for the club and great for the town,” he said.

Rangers have had countless First Nations athletes represent the club with distinction over its 51 year history, including a number of current players.

Scott said they had always proven an asset to the club on and off the field.

"They are good football players,” he said. "They have got good hearts and they are always hard workers.”

Scott said pathways for progression within rugby union were well-established and talent was regularly identified from regional areas.

"If you have got talent it doesn't matter what background you're from you will get noticed,” he said.

After two teams progressed all the way to the grand final last year, the Ipswich Rangers are looking forward to another successful season.

With the introduction of the women's team the club is thriving. Its senior teams enter round seven this week but it is not too late to sign up.

#dreambig time tour ipswich rangers rugby australia rugby union talent identification search testing sessions woodend park
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Couple put in 50 years with ambo service

    premium_icon Couple put in 50 years with ambo service

    People and Places THIS week the Queensland Ambulance Service will pay tribute to those who carry out vital and potentially life-saving roles without expecting a cent in return.

    Shop savvy to save, says RACQ

    premium_icon Shop savvy to save, says RACQ

    Money Retailers charging way more than what was considered fair

    Green and Independent parties show Ipswich changing

    premium_icon Green and Independent parties show Ipswich changing

    Politics Ipswich's preferences changed at this year's election

    Injured worker receives super payment after 18-month ordeal

    premium_icon Injured worker receives super payment after 18-month ordeal

    News His right arm was left severely damaged following an accident