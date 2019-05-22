Rangers back national program supporting families

THE Ipswich Rangers are excited to be welcoming Rugby Australia's #DreamBigTime Tour tomorrow night.

Senior co-ordinator Nick Scott said the testing session presented a fantastic opportunity to the region's indigenous community and he encouraged anyone interested to try their luck.

"It is a chance for everybody to have a go at rugby,” he said.

"It is about getting families involved, and having fun and everyone enjoying themselves. So come down and try-out.”

Scott said Rangers were proud supporters of indigenous involvement in the game and it was great to see Rugby Australia seek to foster cultural understanding.

He said it was a worthwhile program and Rangers wholeheartedly supported any initiative which might increase the code's popularity in rugby league heartland.

"Anything that is going to promote the game is going to be great for us, great for the club and great for the town,” he said.

Rangers have had countless First Nations athletes represent the club with distinction over its 51 year history, including a number of current players.

Scott said they had always proven an asset to the club on and off the field.

"They are good football players,” he said. "They have got good hearts and they are always hard workers.”

Scott said pathways for progression within rugby union were well-established and talent was regularly identified from regional areas.

"If you have got talent it doesn't matter what background you're from you will get noticed,” he said.

After two teams progressed all the way to the grand final last year, the Ipswich Rangers are looking forward to another successful season.

With the introduction of the women's team the club is thriving. Its senior teams enter round seven this week but it is not too late to sign up.