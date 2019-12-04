Rangers anoint new boss

FAMILY AFFAIR: Rugby union is a shared passion for new Ipswich Rangers Rugby Union Club president Rohan McPhail and his two sons Jonty and Angus.

FAMILY AFFAIR: Rugby union is a shared passion for new Ipswich Rangers Rugby Union Club president Rohan McPhail and his two sons Jonty and Angus.

RUGBY UNION: Growing the junior base, expanding the women’s program and maintaining the well-established senior presence within a rugby league obsessed town will be the focus for new Ipswich Rangers’ president Rohan McPhail.

The 51-year-old club’s new leader believes there is a space for the 15-man code in the league heartland area but increasing awareness was critical.

He said the club was in a comfortable financial state and had the capacity for growth but the community simply needed to be informed a rugby club existed at Woodend Park.

“We’re in a healthy position and we have the ability to grow but a lot of people say ‘we didn’t even know you were here’,” he said.

Recruitment and keeping players involved in the game will be paramount to the club’s fortunes and they will be key pillars of the incoming executive’s agenda.

“There is a lot of talent in Ipswich,” McPhail said.

“We just need to keep them at Rangers.

“Retention is vital.”

With some 260 juniors in the thriving club’s ranks, attracting youths is not a problem. According to McPhail, it is generating a pathway for them to progress through the grades onto higher level representation in the absence of the resources and profile of rugby league that poses a challenge.

He said the club had been working with local schools to expose children to the sport and would continue to do so to encourage players to convert and stimulate natural growth.

“We can provide a service where we send them to school rugby ready,” he said.

Rangers’ women’s program was hugely successful in its first year and it is only expected to go from strength-to-strength, with plans to increase participation and expand into junior age groups.

“We’re in full swing,” McPhail said.

“We should have enough players to successfully field under-10 and 12 teams.

“The aim is to get the girls into rugby and prevent them from going to Brisbane clubs.

“Though filling the void between under-12 and premier grade is far off.”

Woodend Park is in excellent condition following a $100,000 irrigation upgrade three years ago. Rangers will cater to all ages from tiny tots through to under-14s and up to seniors in the new season.

Brisbane Junior Rugby Union is holding a junior Colts challenge for under-18 players in February.

Rangers have secured sponsorship for their side and attained a jersey, and the club is excited by the prospect of the elite tournament involving the premier south-east clubs and what it will offer players who are about to contest various school competitions.

McPhail said the new Colts format would be short and sharp season, allowing players to undertake pre-seasons with their school programs and gain match fitness playing rugby for Rangers.

Across the summer the club is also offering opportunities for those interested in trying the game.

“You can have a hitout and see what it’s like for a small fee of $12 which covers insurance,” McPhail said.

Pre-season for senior players is already underway, with teams training on Thursdays from 6.30pm.

Official sign-on will take place at the end of January.

The fee structure has been finalised and will be released via the club’s social media pages in coming weeks.

There will be an option to pay registration costs via instalments to make payments more manageable. Register at rangersrugby.com.au