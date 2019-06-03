Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Toowoomba Second Range Crossing project has been recognised nationally as one of the best construction projects.
The Toowoomba Second Range Crossing project has been recognised nationally as one of the best construction projects. Nexus
News

Range Crossing one of best construction projects in country

3rd Jun 2019 10:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Toowoomba Second Range Crossing has been recognised nationally as one of the best construction projects in the country.

The $1.6 billion project was one of four finalists in the running for the the Australian Construction Achievement Award, selected by the Australian Constructors Association and Engineers Australia.

While the project didn't come out with the award, all parties involved with the Range Crossing feel honoured to be recognised.

The Toowoomba Second Range Crossing, being built by Nexus Delivery, is the largest Australian Government funding commitment to a single road project in Queensland's history.

Costs for the project are funded by the Australian and Queensland Governments through a private partnership project contract arrangement, with the Australian Government contributing $1.137 billion and Queensland Government contributing the remainder.

Project director for Nexus Delivery, Mike Millar, said everyone involved in the design and construction was pleased to be recognised by being a finalist for the annual awards.

"We thank the Toowoomba and Lockyer Valley regions for their support to make this project a reality," he said.

"They have welcomed, worked on and supplied goods for the project to help make it the great success story that it is."

Winners of the annual awards were announced at a black-tie gala awards ceremony on Thursday, May 23 in Sydney.

award toowoomba toowoomba second range crossing tsrc
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Why this child rapist will soon be free

    premium_icon Why this child rapist will soon be free

    Crime Truck driver Leslie Arthur Faulkner to be released after years in jail for abusing children

    • 3rd Jun 2019 1:34 PM
    Dad's violent attack on partner over missing Costco card

    premium_icon Dad's violent attack on partner over missing Costco card

    News Violent man faces court over assaults, property damage

    Albo dishes out new shadow ministry

    premium_icon Albo dishes out new shadow ministry

    Politics Blair MP Shayne Neumann has been handed a new portfolio.

    • 3rd Jun 2019 12:30 PM
    Live theatre aims to smash underage drinking

    premium_icon Live theatre aims to smash underage drinking

    News Actors teach kids the dangers of drinking and peer pressure

    • 3rd Jun 2019 12:00 PM